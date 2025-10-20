AMA Congratulates Rachel Gutish for Becoming First American to Win FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Gutish adds EnduroGP title to impressive resume, which includes several FIM ISDE gold medals

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Rachel Gutish for her historic FIM EnduroGP championship season, in which she became the first American to claim a title in the series’ history.

Competing for the Rieju Factory Team, Gutish entered the final round of the season on Saturday, Oct. 19, with an 11-point lead, and thanks to another victorious performance in Germany, locked up the championship.

“Gutish’s recent win is significant for the United States, and we’re proud of this young woman who has also been a staple on our dominant ISDE Women’s Trophy Team for the past several years,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “She is an outstanding talent and represented her country well.”

Gutish finished the historic campaign with 145 total points, clearing second-place finisher and teammate Rosie Rowett of Great Britain by 19 points.

En route to the championship, Gutish secured victories in three of the last four events, capping off her dominant run for the title. It’s yet another outstanding achievement from Gutish, who has won four FIM International Six Day Enduro gold medals as a member of the U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me, to be the first American to win an FIM EnduroGP World Championship,” Gutish said. “I’m proud of myself, proud of my country, and grateful to everyone who’s helped me and cheered me on from back home. It’s been a lot of work to get to this moment. I’m speechless, but super happy.”

For more details, visit endurogp.com/.