American Motorcyclist Association Remembers Fallen Veterans This Memorial Day Weekend

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 23, 2025) — With Memorial Day approaching on Monday, May 26, the American Motorcyclist Association expresses its sincere gratitude and admiration to the brave men and women of our armed forces who sacrificed their lives to protect our great nation.



“Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the true American heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms, including the ability to enjoy life on two wheels,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Motorcyclists throughout the country appreciate the sacrifice of our fallen service members and their loved ones for our nation.”



As the country remembers our fallen veterans throughout the weekend, the AMA urges all motorists to remain vigilant on our nation’s roads and highways — which will be increasingly busy during the holiday weekend while Americans travel to memorial services, cookouts, parks and many beautiful destinations our country has to offer.



In addition to Memorial Day, May also is Motorcycle Awareness Month, which is the nationwide effort to increase the awareness of motorcycles on the open road and advocate for measures that improve the safety of riders on our nation’s roads and highways.



“With the increased activity on our nation’s roadways that comes with Memorial Day weekend, we urge all motorists to use extra caution this weekend,” Dingman added.