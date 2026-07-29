AMA Adds Scott Jones to Government Relations Department as Central States Representative

Jones, an experienced attorney and public land access professional, to spearhead AMA legislative efforts between the coasts

Photo Courtesy of Scott Jones

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 29, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has strengthened its advocacy on behalf of riders in the central states by hiring Texas attorney Scott Jones to its Government Relations Department as Central States Representative.



Jones has long championed sustainable recreational access on public lands and is a founding member of several national organizations that advocate for off-road riding opportunities.



“Scott is a welcome addition to our legislative team here at the AMA,” AMA Government Relations Director and Western States Representative Nick Haris said. “His extensive knowledge of public land access issues makes him an outstanding addition to our advocacy team, and we look forward to having him aboard as we fight for riders’ rights throughout the central states.”



A member of the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) Hall of Fame, Jones is the founder and principal of Land Access Consulting, LLC, in Argyle, Texas, which is an advocacy group focused on sustainable multiple uses on public lands. Jones is also a founding member of One Voice for Motorized Recreation and the United Snowmobile Alliance.



He also has professional affiliations with NOHVCC, the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA), Colorado Off-Highway Vehicle Coalition, and the Colorado Outdoor Partnership Collaborative.



Prior to establishing Land Access Consulting, LLC, in 2010, Jones also served in various roles at law offices in New York and Colorado. Jones received his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University in Albany, N.Y., and holds a specialization in environmental law.



“As a longtime rider, I look forward to working alongside Nick and the rest of the government relations team at the AMA,” Jones said. “There are plenty of issues that face motorcyclists in the central states, both on- and off-road, and I am eager to get started in support of my fellow riders.”



Follow the AMA’s government relations efforts by signing up for Rights Updates at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/rights-resources/subscribe-for-rights-updates/.