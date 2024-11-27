Malcolm Smith, Legendary Motorcyclist and AMA Hall of Famer, Dies at 83

Photo Credit: Joe Bonnello

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 27, 2024) — Malcolm Smith (1941 – 2024), who many consider to be America’s most-renowned and best-loved motorcyclist, has died from complications of Parkinson’s disease, which he battled for more than two decades. He was 83.

Smith passed away at home in Riverside, Calif., on November 26, peacefully and surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughters Louise and Ashley, sons Joel and Alexander, granddaughters Evie, Adeline, Amelie, Miley and Claire, and grandsons Ethan, Malcolm and Conrad.

In his final year he welcomed his newest grandchildren, Malcolm, Conrad and Claire, and was thrilled to watch his granddaughters learn to ride motorcycles.

During his 83 years, Smith did it all: Rider. Racer. ISDT gold medalist. Shop tech. Service manager. Repair shop owner. Aftermarket distributor. Retail store owner. Actor. Sponsor. Philanthropist. Pro-motorcycling advocate. Husband. Father. Grandfather. Friend. And much more.

But over and above all that, Malcolm Smith was everyman’s motorcyclist, an enthusiastic, fun-loving, driven and talented example of what motorcycling could do and be for the everyday enthusiast, and how the sport could affect our lives in unimaginable ways.

“Malcolm Smith embodied so much of what’s good about motorcycle enthusiasts and the sport of motorcycling,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “Not only did he excel in riding, racing and business, but Malcolm was also a great example of how to get the most out of motorcycling and give back and support our sport, which he did during much of his life — and always with a grin.”

Funeral and memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Malcolm’s favorite charity, the Malcolm Smith Motorsports Foundation, which supports the children of Baja, at www.malcolmsmithmotorsportsfoundation.org/.

More than decade ago, Malcolm Smith wrote these words for the final chapter of his acclaimed 2015 autobiography: “It all started for me on March 9, 1941, in a small rural hospital in the village of Ganges, on Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada…

“Where it will end, no one knows. But you can be sure I’m going to enjoy every minute I have left, with a smile on my face, and my family nearby. Can’t ask for more than that.”

You can’t, and he didn’t…and the world’s motorcycling fans are better for it.

Godspeed, Malcolm.