AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Nominees

Voting to determine the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is now open

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 19, 2025) — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame has announced the 17 nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, and voting is now open to select the members of the class.

“The nominees for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025 are an outstanding group of people who have made a lifelong commitment to motorcycling and the motorcycle community,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “These individuals have played an instrumental role in the growth of motorcycling in a variety of ways, including excellence in racing, supporting champions as tuners, innovating new motorcycle designs and advocating for motorcyclists’ rights. This is an extraordinary group of motorcyclists, and we are proud to recognize them as nominees for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame selection committee has put forward 17 nominees from areas of influence: Ambassadors & Industry, Design and Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing, and Specialty Competition.

Voting ends Monday, June 16, at 11:59 p.m., and eligible voters include previous Hall of Fame inductees, members of the AMA and AMHF Board of Directors, and members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Category Selection Committees. AMA Life Members are also eligible to vote, and should make sure their contact information is updated in order to receive the latest updates and announcements pertaining to the voting process.

Those eligible to vote may do so at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/current-class-and-voting/.

Voting results will be announced shortly after voting ends, and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Pickerington, Ohio.

Secure your seat at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by purchasing tickets at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/induction-ceremony/.

Competition



Bill Ballance — Off-Road



Widely regarded as one of the greatest cross-country ATV racers of all time, Bill Ballance’s outstanding racing career is one for the history books. During his outstanding run, Ballance claimed nine GNCC ATV XC1 championships, all in row, from 2000 to 2008, breaking a record set by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Barry Hawk. In addition to his championship-winning pedigree, Ballance secured 67 national event wins, making him one of the most accomplished ATV racers ever.



Colin Edwards — Road Racing



Colin Edwards, aka the “Texas Tornado,” is an American road racing icon celebrated for his technical prowess and versatility. After dominating the club and WERA ranks, he turned pro in 1992 and captured that year’s AMA 250cc Grand Prix Championship. He went on to win the 2000 and 2002 World Superbike titles for Honda, notching a total of 31 victories in WSBK. Edwards also triumphed three times at the Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance Race, and garnered 12 podium finishes in MotoGP. Retiring from racing in 2014, he now runs the Texas Tornado Boot camp.



Jerry Griffith — Dirt Track



Jerry Griffith created the motorcycles that powered American Honda’s massive success in American flat track racing during the 1980s. His final design — the legendary Honda RS750 — claimed five AMA Grand National Championships, and 81 AMA Grand National victories, from 1983 to 1998. As the late American Honda flat track team manager and AMA Hall of Famer Gene Romero said, “Jerry Griffith was the Honda dirt track program, period.” If Griffith had not been hired by American Honda, it is very likely that the legendary RS750 would never have been born.



Billy Hamill — Specialty Competition



Nicknamed “The Bullet,” Billy Hamill began racing junior speedway in 1983, and turned professional in 1986. Just 10 years after turning pro, Hamill became the fourth American to claim the FIM Speedway World Championship with his win in 1996. Two years later, Hamill raced alongside AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Greg Hancock to win the 1998 World Speedway Team Cup Championship for the U.S. In 1999, Hamill claimed the AMA Speedway National Championship, which he went on to win five times. During this impressive run, Hamill also collected four U.S. National Speedway titles. Hamill was named the 2012 AMA Sportsman of the Year.



Joe Kopp — Dirt Track



Joe Kopp reached the pinnacle of American Flat Track competition by winning the 2000 AMA Grand National Championship. He also dominated the AMA Supertracker National Championship, taking home the 1999 and 2000 titles. His impressive record in AMA Grand National events includes 21 career wins, placing him 17th among the all-time greats, and 81 career Grand National podium finishes, ninth all-time. Kopp is also one of 15 riders to complete the prestigious Dirt Track Grand Slam, winning at least one race in each of the four dirt track disciplines: Short Track, TT, Half-Mile and Mile.



Carl Patrick — Dirt Track



Carl Patrick stands out as one of the most accomplished engine builders and chassis tuners in the history of AMA Grand National racing. From 1974 to 2010, Patrick’s engines powered riders to an impressive 20 AMA Grand National Championship victories. After competing as an AMA expert in the late ’60s and early ’70s, Patrick moved to engine building and chassis tuning for successful riders such as AMA Hall of Famer Hank Scott and, later, Joe Kopp.



Chad Reed — Motocross/Supercross



Australian-born Chad Reed left a significant mark on the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross scenes for nearly two decades beginning in the early 2000s. Focusing on the U.S. scene starting in 2002, Reed began racking up wins, and by retirement had tallied 61 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross victories on the way to capturing AMA 125SX East (’02), AMA Supercross (’04 and ’08) and 450 Pro Motocross championships. In 2009, Reed was awarded AMA Athlete of the Year honors, and holds the record for most AMA Supercross Main Event starts (265) and podium finishes (132). In 2011, Reed was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, an honor awarded to Australians who have demonstrated exceptional achievement.



Non-Competition



Dana Bell — Leadership & Rights



A decade after joining the motorcycling community, Dana Bell worked her way to being a nationally ranked enduro competitor. From 1992 to 1999, Bell shifted her focus to rights issues, and worked as the Western States Representative for the AMA’s Government Relations Department. She also worked as a state partner for the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC). For her role as a key voice for motorcyclists’ rights, the AMA Board of Directors presented Bell with the AMA Motorcycling Advocate Award, an honor recognizing those who have led the fight for the rights of motorcyclists. Bell was just the third person to receive the award.



Chris Carter — Ambassadors & Industry



Chris Carter is the founder and president of Motion Pro Inc., a company on the leading edge of specialty-tool design with 30-some patents to its credit. Over the years, Carter has also served as an ambassador of the sport and industry, with Motion Pro holding more than 100 annual sponsorships of racers, teams, organizations, and events. Carter and Motion Pro also support many charitable and non-profit organizations, including motorcycle trail preservation and ensuring that access is available to all. Carter is also a motorcycle historian and published author, and earned an International Six Day Trials gold medal for the U.S. in Austria in 1976.



Selvaraj Narayana — Ambassadors & Industry



As a man who wore many hats throughout his long career in the motorcycle industry, Selvaraj Narayana — affectionately known as Sel — is one of the motorcycling world’s most accomplished and recognizable figures. After establishing himself as a key figure at Germany’s Maico firm, especially in its racing department, Narayana joined KTM in the early 1990s and helped develop the Austrian company’s rise to prominence in AMA Supercross and grow the brand into a worldwide powerhouse. Narayana is currently an executive director and he longest-tenured executive management team member at KTM. For his efforts within the motorcycle industry, Narayana was awarded the AMA’s prestigious Dud Perkins Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.



Donald Rich — Design & Engineering