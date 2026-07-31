AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show showcases a collection of the most noteworthy bikes at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days
There’s a particular kind of awe that settles over a crowd walking through the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, as people who’ve been riding vintage bikes all weekend slow down to really look and appreciate these machines. A 1966 Triumph TR6C. A 1973 Kawasaki H1 500 built into something entirely its own. A 1939 BMW that predates World War II, still holding court in the sun. At AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, this is where the whole weekend’s spirit comes into focus: motorcycles, past and present, celebrated simply for being exactly what they are.
The Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield is annually one of the most anticipated pieces of the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days schedule, showcasing the timeless, unique and custom motorcycles that define the spirit of the event. This year’s field spanned generations of motorcycles from around the world — 98 entries in all, one of the largest bike shows in AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days history.
Out of that nearly-100-strong field, one machine rose to the top: John and Dan Atsma’s 1939 BMW R71 750, earning Motorcycle Classics Best in Show award.
The R71 didn’t just look the part of a pre-war icon — it was built like one, complete with a then-new telescopic fork and plunger-type rear suspension setup from the 1938 R5 and R6 offerings. The R71 added 750cc of engine displacement and loads of powerplant flexibility, which made it perfect for the times. Production ceased in 1941, but the look and spirit of the R71 live on.
When AMA Hall of Famer and event Grand Marshal Freddie Spencer walks a bike show, he’s not just picking a favorite — he’s passing judgment shaped by a lifetime spent on two wheels. This year, his eye landed on Christopher Heck’s 1966 Triumph TR6C 650, earning it the Grand Marshal’s Choice Award.
Two more machines claimed special honors of their own. Brian Sneathen’s 1977 Mugen Honda ME 250 — a rare motocross special project from the Mugen skunkworks, and one of only three in existence — took home the AMA Choice Award. And Mark Sawicki’s 1935 Royal Enfield Cycar, an enclosed-bodywork design well ahead of its time for the era, claimed the Royal Enfield Choice Award.
Get a glimpse of some of the iconic motorcycles and bike show winners by viewing the event image gallery at https://gallery.americanmotorcyclist.com/AMA-VMD/2026-AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Event-Photos/2026-AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Event-Photos-Bike-Show.
Here’s a full list of winning machines that made this year’s Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield one for the books:
British/European 1928-1959
Mark Sawicki
1935 Royal Enfield Cycar
British/European 1960-1979
Christopher Heck
1966 Triumph TR6C 650
British/European 1980-1999
Scott Nill
1994 Bimota DB2
British/European 2000-Present
Alan Abercrombie
2008 Bimota DB7
Japanese 1940-1959
Barry Schonberger
1957 Tohatsu PA57
Japanese 1980-1999
Tim McGeehan
1982 Honda CB 750
Japanese 2000-Present
Fred Veator
2000 Kawasaki W-650
American 1940-1959
Mike Cables
1942 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead
American 1960-1979
John Craner
1974 Can-Am 125 TNT
American 2000-Present
Jason Bizzarro
2000 Buell X1 Lightning
Superbike/Superbike Replica
Alan Abercrombie
1997 Ducati 916 SPS
Custom
Keith Clouston
1973 Kawasaki H1 500
Road Race
Barry Schonberger
1962 Tohatsu Sport CR
Dirt Track
Scott Bair
1975 Bultaco Astro 250
Motocross
Tim Cochran
1971 Husqvarna 360 8-speed