AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show showcases a collection of the most noteworthy bikes at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

There’s a particular kind of awe that settles over a crowd walking through the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, as people who’ve been riding vintage bikes all weekend slow down to really look and appreciate these machines. A 1966 Triumph TR6C. A 1973 Kawasaki H1 500 built into something entirely its own. A 1939 BMW that predates World War II, still holding court in the sun. At AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, this is where the whole weekend’s spirit comes into focus: motorcycles, past and present, celebrated simply for being exactly what they are.

The Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield is annually one of the most anticipated pieces of the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days schedule, showcasing the timeless, unique and custom motorcycles that define the spirit of the event. This year’s field spanned generations of motorcycles from around the world — 98 entries in all, one of the largest bike shows in AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days history.

Out of that nearly-100-strong field, one machine rose to the top: John and Dan Atsma’s 1939 BMW R71 750, earning Motorcycle Classics Best in Show award.

John and Dan Atsma next to their 1939 BMW R71 750, which won Motorcycle Classics Best in Show at the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield.

The R71 didn’t just look the part of a pre-war icon — it was built like one, complete with a then-new telescopic fork and plunger-type rear suspension setup from the 1938 R5 and R6 offerings. The R71 added 750cc of engine displacement and loads of powerplant flexibility, which made it perfect for the times. Production ceased in 1941, but the look and spirit of the R71 live on.

When AMA Hall of Famer and event Grand Marshal Freddie Spencer walks a bike show, he’s not just picking a favorite — he’s passing judgment shaped by a lifetime spent on two wheels. This year, his eye landed on Christopher Heck’s 1966 Triumph TR6C 650, earning it the Grand Marshal’s Choice Award.

Two more machines claimed special honors of their own. Brian Sneathen’s 1977 Mugen Honda ME 250 — a rare motocross special project from the Mugen skunkworks, and one of only three in existence — took home the AMA Choice Award. And Mark Sawicki’s 1935 Royal Enfield Cycar, an enclosed-bodywork design well ahead of its time for the era, claimed the Royal Enfield Choice Award.

Get a glimpse of some of the iconic motorcycles and bike show winners by viewing the event image gallery at https://gallery.americanmotorcyclist.com/AMA-VMD/2026-AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Event-Photos/2026-AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Event-Photos-Bike-Show.

Here’s a full list of winning machines that made this year’s Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield one for the books:

British/European 1928-1959

Mark Sawicki

1935 Royal Enfield Cycar

British/European 1960-1979

Christopher Heck

1966 Triumph TR6C 650

British/European 1980-1999

Scott Nill

1994 Bimota DB2

British/European 2000-Present

Alan Abercrombie

2008 Bimota DB7

Japanese 1940-1959

Barry Schonberger

1957 Tohatsu PA57

Japanese 1980-1999

Tim McGeehan

1982 Honda CB 750

Japanese 2000-Present

Fred Veator

2000 Kawasaki W-650

American 1940-1959

Mike Cables

1942 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead

American 1960-1979

John Craner

1974 Can-Am 125 TNT

American 2000-Present

Jason Bizzarro

2000 Buell X1 Lightning

Superbike/Superbike Replica

Alan Abercrombie

1997 Ducati 916 SPS

Custom

Keith Clouston

1973 Kawasaki H1 500

Road Race

Barry Schonberger

1962 Tohatsu Sport CR

Dirt Track

Scott Bair

1975 Bultaco Astro 250

Motocross

Tim Cochran

1971 Husqvarna 360 8-speed