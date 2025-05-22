Brandon Robinson Named Grand Marshal of 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Photo Credit: American Flat Track

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 22, 2025) — The Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship (FTGC) is America’s premier amateur flat track competition, and FTGC and American Flat Track star Brandon Robinson will serve as the Grand Marshal of the weeklong event in Du Quoin, Ill.

“Brandon is an outstanding competitor and even better role model, and we can’t wait to have him serve as Grand Marshal at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship this year,” AMA Track Manager Ken Saillant said. “We anticipate another stellar week of racing and are grateful to Brandon for his willingness to help us hold another great event in Du Quoin.”

The 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, running June 29-July 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin is promoted and operated by the AMA. It is the only race in the country where riders can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate in amateur flat track racing.

Since the start of his career, Robinson has been a consistent presence on the AFT SuperTwins podium, capturing 12 wins across the last six seasons in the series. During his career, Robinson has finished in the top three of his respective class six times.

Prior to his professional pursuits, Robinson was a regular competitor at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, where he built the necessary skills to become a professional.

“It’s incredible to see my journey in flat track come full circle — from racing as a competitor at the Amateur Nationals to now serving as the Grand Marshal. It’s truly an honor,” Robinson said. “I’m excited to watch the best up-and-coming riders in the country compete and to witness the future of our sport unfold right in front of us.”

Not only will Robinson ring in the festivities at the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, his talent will also be on display in Du Quoin. A round of the AFT season will be held on the famed Du Quoin Magic Mile track on Saturday, July 5.

Those interested in racing at the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can still pre-register HERE.