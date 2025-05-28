AMA Adds King’s Cup and Golden Cup to VMD Racing Schedule

Air-cooled and old-school 500s and 125s — the bikes HOFer Broc Glover won championships on — will compete for special King’s Cup and Golden Cup trophies

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 28, 2025) — Vintage racing at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Day presented by Turn 14 Distribution — to run July 25-27 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio — just got a whole lot bigger.



New to the jam-packed schedule of motocross competition at AMA VMD in 2025 are the King’s Cup and Golden Cup events, which will bring air-cooled bikes from the glory days of AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover’s racing career to the motocross track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



The King’s Cup event will feature air-cooled, two-stroke open-classers from the 1970s and ’80s that celebrate the glory years of 500cc AMA National Championship and 500cc World Championship competition. The single-moto King’s Cup race will run on Sunday, July 27.



The Golden Cup event features air-cooled, non-linkage and non-disc-braked 125cc two-stroke machinery from the latter 1970s and recalls the mechanical simplicity of those early AMA 125cc National Championship years. The single-moto Golden Cup race will run on Saturday, July 26.



“I am extremely excited about these King’s Cup and Golden Cup races at VMD this summer,” Glover said. “Those displacement classes and those years were very special ones, for fans, the industry, and for me personally. It’s going to be exciting to watch things unfold out there on the track, and vintage MX fans are not going want to miss this!”



Riders for these one-moto Cup races should be Expert- or Intermediate-classified, and each Cup race will be divided into two divisions — under 40 years of age and over 40.



For more information about the King’s and Golden Cup, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/kings-cup-golden-cup/.



Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will be full of exciting opportunities for vintage motorcycle enthusiasts, including vendor displays, stunt shows, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet and much more!



Stay engaged with all of the latest VMD news by keeping track with the official VMD website at vintagemotorcycledays.com/, signing up for the VMD Newsletter and following the VMD social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.