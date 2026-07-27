Fundraising Now Open on RaiseIt4USA Website for AMA Motocross of Nations Team

Website includes exclusive Team USA motocross merchandise, raffle items and more

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 27, 2026) — As the 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations is approaching in early October, the AMA has unveiled a RaiseIt4USA fundraising website to financially support the United States MXoN team.

This website includes official Team USA merchandise, RaiseIt4USA raffle items, race-worn and rider jerseys, autographed plastics, limited-edition collectibles and much more. All purchases help support Team USA’s efforts on the world stage and give fans access to exclusive products.

“We’re excited to give fans a way to get involved and directly support Team USA,” said AMA Motocross of Nations Team Manager Mike Pelletier. “All raffle entries and purchases help make a difference while bringing our supporters closer to the team than ever before.”

The fundraising website is always evolving, with new items being added regularly, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to help American riders and score exclusive gear in the process. Visit https://www.raiseit4usa.com/ for more information.