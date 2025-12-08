American Motorcyclist Association Members & Community Members Extra Mile America 250

America 250

Motorcycling is woven into America’s story — and for 100+ years, the AMA has protected it. The AMA America 250 package is a once-in-a-generation way to show your pride, your passion, and your commitment to the future of riding.
Join the AMA
Log into your AMA Profile

The option to purchase the America 250 Package will be a choice during the join/renew process.
Please call us if you’d like purchase during your membership year
(M-F, 8:30a-5p ET): 800-262-5646

AMA America 250 Membership Package
  • 1-Year AMA membership*
  • AMA America 250 exclusive membership card
  • Limited-edition AMA America 250 T-shirt
  • AMA America 250 pin
  • AMA America 250 decal
  • AMA America 250 gaiter
  • AMA flag
  • AMA discounts
AMA America 250 Life Member Plus Package:
  • 1-Year of Life Member Plus enrollment*
  • AMA America 250 exclusive Life Member Plus card
  • Limited-edition AMA America 250 T-shirt
  • AMA America 250 pin
  • AMA America 250 decal
  • AMA America 250 gaiter
  • AMA flag
  • AMA discounts

*Available for other membership types