America 250
Motorcycling is woven into America’s story — and for 100+ years, the AMA has protected it. The AMA America 250 package is a once-in-a-generation way to show your pride, your passion, and your commitment to the future of riding.
The option to purchase the America 250 Package will be a choice during the join/renew process.
Please call us if you’d like purchase during your membership year
(M-F, 8:30a-5p ET): 800-262-5646
AMA America 250 Membership Package
- 1-Year AMA membership*
- AMA America 250 exclusive membership card
- Limited-edition AMA America 250 T-shirt
- AMA America 250 pin
- AMA America 250 decal
- AMA America 250 gaiter
- AMA flag
- AMA discounts
AMA America 250 Life Member Plus Package:
- 1-Year of Life Member Plus enrollment*
- AMA America 250 exclusive Life Member Plus card
- Limited-edition AMA America 250 T-shirt
- AMA America 250 pin
- AMA America 250 decal
- AMA America 250 gaiter
- AMA flag
- AMA discounts
*Available for other membership types