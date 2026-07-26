AMA Congratulates 2026 AMA Vintage Grand Champions

Quinn Wentzel crowned AMA Vintage Grand Champion while Dennis Burnett earns AMA Senior Vintage Grand Championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 26, 2026) — Vintage racing sits at the heart of the event schedule at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which is held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, as thousands of racers compete for the AMA Vintage Grand Championship and AMA Senior Vintage Grand Championship during the event.

The AMA Vintage Grand Championship is decided by the combined point totals from motocross, hare scrambles and trials competition throughout the weekend. Capturing the AMA Vintage Grand Championship was Quinn Wentzel of Canfield, Ohio, while Dennis Burnett of Augusta, Kan., rode his way to the AMA Senior Vintage Grand Championship.

Both Wentzel and Burnett took home AMA Vintage Grand Champion honors for the second-consecutive year, displaying consistency and racing prowess during the weekend of competition.

Wentzel earned his fourth-straight AMA Vintage Grand Championship at 2026 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, his eighth overall — including additional championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Wentzel enjoyed podium finishes in all three disciplines, including victories in the Open Motocross class and Vintage Factory Expert in trials.

“I enjoy the atmosphere; it’s just really cool to have all of those races going on in one place,” Wentzel said about racing at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. “I have a long background in hare scrambles, motocross and trials for the last 20 years, so it’s all of the three things I’m good at in one place.”

Burnett also claimed his second-consecutive championship thanks to podium finishes in all three disciplines, including a victory in the Vintage Old School Expert class in trials.

“I’ve been doing it for years. I’ve raced a lot of hare scrambles, a lot of motocross and grew up riding trials. I always like to do every discipline,” Burnett said. “There’s a lot of good competition.”

For more details regarding the AMA Vintage Grand Championship and Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/.