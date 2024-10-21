United States Women’s World Trophy Team Defends Crown At 2024 FIM ISDE

U.S. World Trophy and Junior World Trophy teams earn podium finishes during grueling six-day event

Photo Credit: Mary Rinnell

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 21, 2024) After an outstanding week at the 2024 FIM International Six-Days Enduro, which ran Oct. 14-19 in Galicia, Spain, the American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the United States Women’s World Trophy Team, which secured its fifth ISDE title during the difficult racing event.

In addition to the title-winning performance from the Women’s World Trophy Team, the U.S. added a pair of podium finishes from its World Trophy and Junior World Trophy Teams.

“Competing in the International Six-Days Enduro is among the most difficult feats for any racer, and we are so proud of our riders’ efforts in Spain this past week,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Our riders represented our country and the AMA to the highest degree, and we are so grateful for their efforts during this grueling event!”

The trio of Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Ava Silvestri — who filled in for the injured Korie Steede just a few weeks prior to the start of this year’s ISDE — outpaced the field to capture its second-consecutive Women’s World Trophy ISDE title.

In addition to the team’s victory, Richards also brought home the individual crown during the event.

“That was one of the toughest Six-days I’ve ever done,” Richards said in an FIM press release. “Overall, it feels incredible. To keep the United States on top was our goal starting out the week, and I’m so happy we’ve been able to do just that!”

The World Trophy Team landed on the second rung of the podium, as Johnny Girroir, Dante Oliveira, Josh Toth and Cody Barnes — who replaced the injured Craig DeLong — fell just short of first-place France.

Led by Mateo Oliveira, Grant Davis and Jason Tino, the Junior World Trophy Team battled to a third-place finish, while Sweden captured first-place honors and France clinched second.

On the Club front, Team Eric Cleveland Memorial — helmed by the trio of Jocelyn Barnes, Rachel Stout and Olivia Pugh — became the first winner of the inaugural Women’s Club Team competition. Barnes, Pugh and Stout finished as the top three women’s club riders individually during the event, helping the team win by nearly two hours over second-place Builth Wells MCC Ladies.

In the race for the Club Team Award, Team GTBN and XC Gear collected second and fourth place, respectively.

For more information regarding the 2024 ISDE, visit fim-isde.com/.