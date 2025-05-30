Horizon Award, Additional Special Awards Up for Grabs at Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

AMA thanks Estenson Racing and Zanotti Racing for continued support of the AMA Bill Werner Fast Brain Award

Photo Credit: Tim Lester

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 30, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association will award multiple racers with prestigious AMA National No. 1 Plates during the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, which runs June 29-July 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., but there will be several special awards also up for grabs at the weeklong racing extravaganza.



The AMA will recognize the best and brightest racers with the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, Youth Racer and Vet/Sr. Racer of the Year Award, which take into account the full body of work of each racer throughout the week and beyond.



“The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is the most prestigious amateur flat track event in the country, with a wide collection of outstanding racers competing in Du Quoin for AMA National No. 1 plates,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Racers will also spend the entire week fighting for several special awards, most notably the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, which will be given to racers who best exemplify the standard set by the late Nicky Hayden.”



In honor of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Nicky Hayden, the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award recognizes the most promising amateur racer on the verge of a professional racing career. Those interested in receiving consideration for the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award should complete the letter of intent prior to June 13.



Several winners of the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award have gone on to have outstanding American Flat Track (AFT) careers. AFT stars Jared Mees, Briar Bauman, Kody Kopp and Dallas Daniels all won the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship before going on to have notable professional flat track careers.



The Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award is awarded to the racer that shows quickness both on the track and in the classroom and is decided based on the racer’s performance at the event, in addition to official school transcripts supplied at the time of application. Those who wish to be considered for this award should complete the official application.



The AMA will also award AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year honors to the standout riders in each age group.



Pre-registration is still open for the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, and interested racers can register HERE.