Kenda Tire Joins as Official Camping Sponsor of 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

(Photo Credit: Kevin Wing)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 2, 2026) — Kenda Tire will serve as the official camping sponsor of 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Established in 1962, Kenda Tire is one of the world’s most prominent tire manufacturers. Kenda Tire has supported AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for years, and will continue to do so in 2026.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a time where motorcycle enthusiasts come together as a community to celebrate the freedom of being aboard two wheels,” Kenda Tire Brand Development Manager Chad Ellis said. “This is a staple event on our calendar each year, and we look forward to being back at Mid-Ohio this July.”

To learn more about Kenda Tire, visit kendatire.com/en-us/.

On-site camping is a significant piece of the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days experience, with near-endless excitement taking place on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course grounds each day. Tickets and camping passes for the three-day event are still available at midohio.com/tickets-m/vintage-motorcycle-days-ama.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the premier motorcycle event of the summer, with plenty of excitement planned for vintage enthusiasts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. With vintage racing across a number of disciplines, demo rides from some of motorcycling’s most noteworthy brands, vendor displays, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, and much more, VMD has everything a vintage enthusiast could ask for.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Stay up-to-date on the latest AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days news by visiting vintagemotorcycledays.com/, signing up for the VMD Newsletter or by following the official AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days accounts on Facebook and Instagram.