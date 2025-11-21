AMA Welcomes AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series as AMA National Championship

Photo Courtesy of the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 21, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced that the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series — now, the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship — will be a national championship series starting in 2026.



With events spanning from Hawaii to Pennsylvania, the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship is one of the largest off-road racing series in the United States.



“The AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series has been a terrific partner of the AMA for years, and we are happy to have them aboard as an AMA national championship series,” AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore said. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with the series, and allowing racers all across the country opportunities to compete for AMA National No. 1 plates.”



The AMA National Hard Enduro Championship has awarded three championships during this season, with the USHE Premier Championship, the AMA West Hard Enduro Series and the AMA East Hard Enduro Series titles all being awarded in 2025. The West and East regional championships will also remain in place in 2026 and beyond.



In 2026, the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship will award its national champions at the Tennessee Knockout Enduro, which will also mark the final round of the impending season.



“U.S. Hard Enduro is honored to achieve AMA National Championship status, as the USHE management, promoters, clubs, teams, and racers across the country have been working hard to help grow Hard Enduro here in North America,” AMA National Hard Enduro Championship promoter Matt Musgrove said. “The Hard Enduro community is amazing, as every racer is challenging their physical and mental limits, while riding dirt bikes in some of the most beautiful corners of the United States. We would like to give a special thanks to our friends at the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout, the longest-running hard enduro in North America, for being such a central part of this AMA National Championship and progressing the sport in so many ways.”



The AMA National Hard Enduro Championship will kick off at the King of the Motos in Johnson Valley, Calif., on January 24-25.



For more information regarding the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series, visit www.ushardenduro.com/.