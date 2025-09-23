American Motorcyclist Association to Host Meeting of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Board of Directors

Directors will remain in United States to attend Motocross of Nations in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Photo Credit: AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 23, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association opens its headquarters to motorcycling representatives from around the world on Oct. 1-2, when it welcomes the Board of Directors of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme for an official meeting.

“We are proud of our motorcycling community here in America, and we are proud of our home,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman, who serves on the FIM board as the representative from FIM North America. “It is our honor to welcome FIM President Jorge Viegas, the rest of the FIM board and his executive staff to our headquarters in Pickerington.”

The FIM is the world governing body of motorcycle sport. The AMA, with more amateur-sanctioned activity than any other federation in the world, is the FIM’s affiliated federation in the United States.

In addition to Viegas and Dingman, members of the FIM Board of Directors include: Deputy President Ignacio Verneda, Vice President Giovanni Copioli, Hakan Leeman, Sébastien Poirier, FIM Asia President Stephan Carapiet, FIM Latin America President Pedro Venturo Jr., FIM Oceania President and CONUs Representative Peter Doyle, Deputy CEO Damiano Zamana, Abdulrahman Al Mannai, Giedré Leskauskiené, FIM Africa President Marco Comana, FIM Europe President Michal Sikora, and CEO Françoise Emery.

Following the board meeting, which will include a guided AMA-sanctioned adventure ride through central Ohio supported by American Honda and Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA, board members will travel to Crawfordsville, Ind. There, they will attend the 78th FIM Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway, Oct. 3-5.

The MXoN is the world championship team event for motocross. It features professional teams representing countries from around the world vying for the most coveted trophy in the sport, the Chamberlain Cup.