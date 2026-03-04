AMA Releases Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

Series to feature 12 events that span from coast to coast

Photo courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 4, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the schedule for the 2026 Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which will be comprised of 12 events in all corners of the United States.

The Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series takes daring riders on the best routes, roads and two-track trails in the country while showcasing the versatile abilities of adventure bikes.

Sponsored by Triumph Motorcycles, which is a leading brand in the adventure segment of the motorcycle industry, the Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series contain challenging rides for experienced riders.

“Adventure riding is deeply rooted in Triumph’s heritage, and supporting the AMA National Adventure Series continues to be one of the most meaningful ways we can engage with that passionate community,” Triumph Motorcycles America Marketing Director Adam VanderVeen said. “Every year, these events create opportunities for riders to push their limits, discover new terrain, and build connections that last far beyond the weekend. We’re proud to continue our partnership with the AMA and the many local clubs that make this series possible, ensuring riders across the country have an inspiring and well‑organized way to experience their ADV motorcycles exactly as they were meant to be ridden.”

The full list of Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series events can be found below:

March 14-15: Forest Hill, La.; Acadiana 400

April 17-19: Plantersville, Ala.; Perry Mountain Tower Run

May 15-16: Valdosta, Ga.; Florida Traverse

May 30-31: Lock Haven, Pa.; Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Ride

June 6-7: Wabeno, Wis.; Ride for Research

June 27-28: Big Bear Lake, Calif.; Big Bear Run

Sept. 19-20: Columbus, Ind.; Buffaloe 500

Sept. 26-27: Wabeno, Wis.; Big Woods 200

Oct. 3-4: Boyne Falls, Mich.; Wolverine Color Tour ADV National

Oct. 18-19: Little Orleans, Md.; Green Ridge Moto Adventure

Nov. 14-15: Ormond Beach, Fla.; Cross Florida

Nov. 27-28: Palmdale, Calif.; LA-Barstow to Vegas

For more information regarding the series, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/off-road-riding/adventure-riding/ama-national-adventure-riding-series/.

For more details on the series sponsor, Triumph, head over to triumphmotorcycles.com/.