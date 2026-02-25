2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship Schedule and Class Structure Revealed

Non-stop racing action planned for July 5-10 in Du Quoin, Ill.

Photo Credit: Addie Costan

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 25, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association has officially announced the racing schedule and class structure for the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing.



Running July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing represents the only amateur flat track competition in the country where racers can earn AMA National No. 1 plates.



“We have put together an outstanding racing schedule at the famed Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, with several events planned under the lights,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is such a special week, and we look forward to going back to Du Quoin and celebrating everything that makes flat track such an incredible sport.”



With racing across 25 classes planned for the week, competitors will also race for four prestigious special awards, including the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award — which honors the legacy of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Nicky Hayden and is earned by the racer that shows the necessary character and ability to excel at the professional level. The AMA will also award the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, the AMA Youth Flat Track Racer of the Year and the AMA Vet/Sr. Flat Track Racer of the Year.



New in 2026 is the Vintage Featured Magic Mile, which allows racers to take their vintage motorcycles (1998 and Older) out on the track at the famed Du Quoin Magic Mile for a night of competition. The Vintage Featured Magic Mile is an AMA Featured Event, and AMA National No. 1 plates will not be awarded at the event.



Racing pre-registration for this event will open in early April, and those who pre-register before June 17 will appear on the special-edition 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship rider’s shirt.



The class structure and event schedule can be found below:



Group 1 Classes: Youth/Vet

50cc Production Chain Drive (4-8)

50cc Production Shaft Drive (4-8)

65cc Production (7-11)

65cc Modified (7-11)

85cc Modified (9-11)

85cc Production (9-13)

85cc Modified (9-13)

Supermini (12-15)

Veteran (25+)

Senior (40+)

Super Senior (50+)

Masters (60+)

Group 2 Classes: Amateur

Women 122cc and Up (12+)

250cc

250 Jr. (12-17)

300cc (250cc 12+) (251-300cc 14+)

250cc — Open Singles (12+) (251cc Open 14+)

450cc Production (14-21) Road to the Pros

450cc & Open Singles (14+) – Twins (17+)

505cc (450cc-505cc 14+)

Vintage Featured Magic Mile (1998 and Older)

250cc-400cc

Open Singles (No Rotax)

Open Rotax

Open Twins

50+

Event Schedule