AMA Condemns Apparent Trail Sabotage Incident in Montana, Urges Vigilance When Riding on Public Lands

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 28, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) strongly condemns a recent act of apparent trail sabotage at Montana’s Pipestone Recreation Area, where a child encountered barbed wire strung across a public access trail during Memorial Day weekend. The AMA is calling for the swift identification, apprehension and prosecution of those responsible.

The incident comes amid a troubling pattern of deliberate trail sabotage targeting public land users across the country. Over the years, the AMA has documented multiple cases involving hazardous traps placed on trails used by motorcyclists and other recreationists.

“At the AMA, we believe riders and outdoor enthusiasts should be able to enjoy public lands without fear of intimidation, retaliation or physical harm,” said AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris. “Trail sabotage is a potentially deadly crime that endangers everyone who uses these trails, including children and families. Such hazards are indiscriminate and unacceptable, threatening all trail users. The AMA strongly condemns this heinous act and supports every effort to bring those responsible to justice.”

The AMA continues to urge all trail users to remain alert and aware of their surroundings while recreating on public lands. Anyone who encounters a suspicious situation or dangerous obstacle should immediately notify local law enforcement or land management officials, document the scene if possible, and, if it can be done safely, clearly mark or remove the hazard to help prevent additional injuries.

The AMA has long advocated for responsible recreational access to public lands and for policies that promote both rider safety and environmental stewardship. The organization also continues to work closely with land managers, local clubs and public officials to protect access to trails and improve safety for all recreationists.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has opened an investigation into this instance of trail sabotage near Butte, Mont., which remains ongoing. Trail enthusiasts can report instances of trail sabotage directly to the BLM through their dedicated email box at blm_montana_lawenforcement@blm.gov.

The AMA previously responded to a similar incident that took place in Utah in October 2025, and continues to monitor reports of comparable criminal activity nationwide. Earlier this year, the AMA also worked closely with Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), and several other members of Congress, to craft a letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz regarding how the Forest Service investigates cases of trail sabotage and how it collects data regarding the criminal act.

The AMA’s Government Relations Department remains committed to protecting the rights and safety of America’s motorcyclists. Riders can stay informed about issues affecting the motorcycle community and receive timely advocacy updates by subscribing to AMA Action Alerts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/rights-resources/subscribe-for-rights-updates/.