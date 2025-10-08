AMA Condemns Trail Sabotage Incident in Utah, Urges Vigilance Among Trail Users

Calls for quick and severe apprehension and conviction of those responsible

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 8, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) condemns the recent act of trail sabotage in Utah that resulted in a rider being injured after encountering metal wire strung across a public access trail. The AMA calls the act “a deliberate and dangerous attack against the entire outdoor recreation community” and urges all trail users to remain alert and work together to prevent similar incidents.



“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” said AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris. “Over the years, the AMA has documented similar acts of trail sabotage across the country, capable of causing serious injury or death.”



The AMA, which has long advocated for responsible trail access and safety, reminds riders to stay vigilant and calls for the quick and severe apprehension and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible in the Utah incident. Anyone who encounters a suspicious or dangerous situation should immediately report it to local law enforcement or land management authorities, document the scene if possible, and, if it can be done safely, mark or remove the hazard to prevent others from being harmed.



“The AMA works closely with riders, clubs, and land managers to ensure safe and sustainable access to public lands,” Haris said. “Our organization has always believed that trail stewardship and rider safety go hand in hand. Sadly, there are individuals willing to take criminal actions in the name of opposing off-highway vehicle use, and that’s unacceptable. We’re committed to continuing our work with officials and our partners across the recreation community to keep trails safe and open for everyone.”



Haris also emphasized the importance of unity among all trail users, noting that conflicts between recreation groups only harm the shared goal of preserving access to public lands.



“The vast majority of trail users — whether on two wheels, four wheels or on foot — are law-abiding and share a love of the outdoors,” he said. “Public lands exist for multiple uses, and no one should fear for their safety when enjoying them. Every rider deserves to return home safely at the end of the day.”



