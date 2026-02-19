AMA Congratulates Champions and Special Award Winners from 2026 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship

Three outstanding racers excel during weekend of competition in Sumner, Mich.

Photo Credit: Josh Cline

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 19, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association extends its congratulations to class champions and special award winners at the AMA Ice Race Grand Championship, which ran at the Leisure Lake Family Campground in Sumner, Mich.



Hosted by Team CDI Racing, a chartered AMA and AMA District 14 club, the AMA Ice Race Grand Championship is the premier ice racing event of the year.



“There’s nothing quite like a weekend on the ice, and good weather allowed for a great few days of racing,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Congratulations to all of the competitors that took home AMA No. 1 plates, as well as all of our special award winners.”



Three racers were honored with special awards, which included the AMA Ice Racer of the Year, AMA Youth Ice Racer of the Year and AMA Vet/Senior Ice Racer of the Year.



AMA Ice Racer of the Year was awarded to Lance Richards of Bentley, Mich., who registered several podium results across five classes.



Odin Music of Flint, Mich., earned the AMA Youth Ice Racer of the Year award after claiming championships in the 65cc, 85cc and Schoolboy Junior classes.



Taking home the AMA Vet/Senior Ice Racer of the Year was Kyle Johnson from Muskegon, Mich., whose victories in the 450cc A, 450cc Open and Vet (30+) classes set him above the rest.



The full list of class champions can be found below: