Yamaha Named Display Sponsor for 2025 AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 14, 2025) — Yamaha, one of the leading brands in motorcycling, has offered its support of the 2025 AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, serving as the Display Sponsor for the event, which runs Oct. 23 at the Event Center at Violet Woods (formerly the Wigwam Event Center) in Pickerington, Ohio.

“Yamaha has been a consistent supporter of the AMA Hall of Fame and the Induction Ceremony throughout the years,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We are so grateful to Yamaha for coming back for this year’s event and look forward to working with them to make this year another successful AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”

Yamaha was founded in 1887 as a musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer and spent its first 68 years solely in those fields. In 1955, Yamaha entered the world of motorcycles with the release of the YA-1, which launched the brand into the international spotlight and helped make it one of the largest motorcycle marques in the world today.

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame honors icons within the history of motorcycling in America,” Yamaha Director of Motorsports Marketing Steve Nessl said. “We are proud to be part of this great event and are excited to celebrate the best that our community has to offer.”

For more information on Yamaha, visit yamahamotorsports.com.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame will welcome six new inductees during the Induction Ceremony, as Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young will all receive their ceremonial gold jackets and Hall of Fame ring during the event. Immediately following the induction ceremony, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Cocktail Reception will take place at the museum, running from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

AMA Hall of Fame Days continues on Oct. 24 with the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Ride, which will take riders on a tour of Southeastern Ohio’s gorgeous landscape. On Oct. 25, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night, AMA Pitbike Moto and AMA Adventure X Time Trials will run at the AMA’s campus.

For more information on AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/hall-of-fame-days/.