Royal Enfield Supports AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days as Hall of Fame Fanzone Sponsor

(Photo Credit: Kevin Wing)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 13, 2026) — Royal Enfield will serve as the official sponsor of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Fanzone during the 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, running July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Fanzone will be home to a number of compelling displays, the AMA Seminar Stage, vendors, stunt shows and, most notably, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Pavilion — the central hub of the event, containing display bikes from AMA Superbike lore, event-exclusive gear, and much more.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days represents the spirit of the vintage motorcycling community, bringing together riders of all backgrounds through the love of riding,” Head of Marketing – Americas Nathan Kolbe said. “We are once again overjoyed to support this great event at Mid-Ohio. It is even more special this year as Royal Enfield celebrates its 125th Anniversary. We are excited to offer demo rides of our full lineup and showcase some very special vintage bikes in our North America collection.”

One of motorcycling’s first marques, and one of its most significant, Royal Enfield has been building classic bikes since its establishment in 1901. Learn more about Royal Enfield at royalenfield.com/us/en/home/.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a noteworthy piece of the motorcycle event schedule each year, with three days packed with endless moto-fun, including racing in a number of disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, demo rides from some of motorcycling’s most noteworthy brands, and much more.

The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that financially supports the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

More information regarding AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be found at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/. Folks can also receive up-to-date information regarding the event by signing up for the VMD Newsletter and following the official VMD pages on Facebook and Instagram.