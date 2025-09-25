R.J. Hampshire Joins United States Motocross of Nations Team

Hampshire joins talented duo as the United States seeks victory while hosting the 2025 MXoN

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 25, 2025) — As the United States aims to defend its homeland during the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations on Oct. 3-5 in Crawfordsville, Ind., the American Motorcyclist Association announced that R.J. Hampshire will join the team.

Due to injury, Chase Sexton will no longer be able to compete for the United States at the 2025 Motocross of Nations. Filling his void is R.J. Hampshire, who will join Eli Tomac and Haiden Deegan on the team, managed by AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

“We’re deeply grateful to R.J. for stepping in at such short notice to represent his country,” Pelletier said. “R.J.’s commitment and professionalism is outstanding, and I know he is honored and excited to represent the United States on home soil.”

Tomac will race in the MXGP class while Deegan will compete in the MX2 Class and Hampshire will seek victory in the Open Class.

Hampshire also brings a championship pedigree to the table, previously winning the 2024 AMA Supercross 250SX West title. He also enjoyed a strong showing in the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross season, finishing fifth in the 450 class, coming on the heels of his third-place finish in the 250SX East class during the 2025 AMA Supercross season.

“[I’m] really excited to get the chance to race for Team USA again! It’s an honor to race for this country and one I’ll never take for granted. Even if I wasn’t the first pick, I’ll always answer the call and give it everything I’ve got,” Hampshire said. “A lot went into making this happen last minute, and I can’t thank my sponsors and team enough for pulling it together. Ironman is one of my favorite tracks, and I’m fired up to battle in the front with this team!”

Additionally, in support of Team USA, Justin Cooper is continuing to train to be prepared to ride if needed.

“I would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the versatile Justin Cooper for his unwavering dedication and professionalism,” Pelletier added. “Justin is continuing to train at the highest level in an effort to be ready at a moment’s notice and support his fellow countrymen. This speaks volumes about his character, work ethic, and commitment to the team. His effort behind the scenes does not go unnoticed and is a true unsung hero of the sport and Team USA.”

The United States seeks its 24th Motocross of Nations title in 2025, having previously won the global competition in 2022 — the last time the Americans hosted the event.

Learn more about the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations at mxonusa.com/.