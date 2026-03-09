AMA Recognizes Richard Varner with Jim Viverito Friend of the AMA Honors

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 9, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates MotoAmerica Chief Financial Officer Richard Varner, who was presented the Jim Viverito Friend of the AMA award on Saturday, March 7.



The Jim Viverito Friend of the AMA honors the life and legacy of longtime AMA Board Member Jim Viverito and acknowledges the individuals and organizations in the motorcycle community that strongly support the AMA and its mission. This award is chosen by AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman, who presented this honor to Varner in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday evening.



“Richard Varner has been an influential figure in the motorcycle industry for a long time, and we have been grateful for his support as a champion for the AMA,” Dingman said. “He has presided over MotoAmerica’s sustained growth and has undoubtedly helped foster a thriving road racing community here in the United States. We are proud to honor Richard and look forward to our continued relationship with him.”



A native of Wichita, Kansas, Varner’s love affair with motorcycles began at a young age and continued throughout his life. Ultimately, Varner turned his affection for two-wheels into more than that, and in 2014, fostered the creation of MotoAmerica, providing significant financial support to get the then-fledgling racing league off the ground. The creation of MotoAmerica revitalized professional road racing in the United States, bringing rejuvenated energy and excitement back to the sport.