New York Awards Motorcycle Safety Training Contract Following AMA Advocacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 29, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), which represents 215,000-plus members nationwide — including nearly 11,500 in New York — welcomes the news that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV) has officially awarded the contract to resume state-approved motorcycle safety training.



This decision comes after a nearly two-month gap in available training courses, which the AMA strongly criticized as a serious risk to rider safety and a threat to the economic stability of the state’s rider training community. The delay left schools unable to plan schedules, hire instructors or serve new riders at the beginning of the spring riding season.



As is the case in many states, the New York program was originally rider-funded with a portion of motorcycle license and registration fees dedicated to the program.



“We’re relieved that the contract has finally been awarded,” said AMA Board Member Maggie McNally. “But we remain deeply concerned about the avoidable disruption this delay caused to schools, coaches and especially riders across New York.”



During the lapse, the AMA urged members in New York State to contact the NYSDMV to demand immediate action and highlight the consequences of this delay. Many training schools faced severe financial stress, and some were at risk of closure. Rider coaches, who are typically seasonal employees, were left in limbo without employment opportunities during a critical time.



The AMA also called for interim measures — similar to those used in 2009 when schools were permitted to continue operating under the previous contract — and for more transparent and consistent communication from the DMV.



With the contract now in place, the AMA urges the DMV to:

Expedite the rollout of training programs across the state.

Ensure training providers are fully supported as they work to resume operations.

Keep riders and training schools informed with clear, timely updates.

“This outcome reinforces the importance of rider advocacy,” said AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris. “We thank our members for taking action and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure motorcycle safety training is restored statewide without further delay.”



To stay up to date on the latest issues affecting motorcyclists’ rights, sign up for Action Alerts atA​mericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/rights-resources/subscribe-for-rights-updates/.