Four Legendary Brands to Offer Demo Rides at 2026 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Marques include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Royal Enfield and Suzuki

(Photo Credit: Kevin Wing)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 10, 2026) — Four of motorcycling’s most respected brands will host demo rides at the 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which is set for July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to test ride the latest models from Harley-Davidson, Honda, Royal Enfield and Suzuki, taking in the scenic backroads surrounding Lexington along the way.

“Each year at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, we work to provide our attendees with an unforgettable experience,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “Our slate of brands for demo rides at this year’s event includes some of the most noteworthy marques in the industry, and we are grateful to Harley-Davidson, Honda, Royal Enfield and Suzuki for giving our attendees the opportunity to ride their newest models at this year’s event.”

More information regarding the demo riding opportunities at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be found at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/demo-rides/.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the summer’s largest celebration of vintage motorcycling, providing eventgoers with near-endless racing in a number of disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, seminars from significant people in the motorcycle industry and much more. More details can be found at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days go to the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that financially supports the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

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