AMA Announces Joe and Kody Kopp as 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship Grand Marshals

The father-son duo represents the past and present of the sport of flat track

Photo Credit: Tim Lester and Dave Hoenig

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 22, 2026) — Professional flat track stars of the past and present will serve as the Grand Marshals at the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, as the father-son duo of Joe and Kody Kopp will be on hand for the weeklong event in Du Quoin, Ill.



“The Kopps are flat track royalty, and we are so excited to have them on board as our Grand Marshals for the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship this year,” AMA Membership Development & Activity Director Joe Bromley said. “Joe and Kody are outstanding representatives of our sport, and we are grateful for their commitment to engaging with the future of flat track throughout the week in Du Quoin.”



The 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, running July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., is the nation’s premier amateur flat track competition. Promoted and operated by the AMA, it is the only amateur flat track event where riders can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate.



A 2025 inductee to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, Joe Kopp is one of the most noteworthy figures in flat track history. The 2000 AMA Grand National champion, Joe Kopp produced 21 career Grand National wins and 81 podiums. He is also one of 20 flat track racers to complete the prestigious Dirt Track Grand Slam, winning at least one race in each of the four dirt track disciplines: Short Track, TT, Half-Mile and Mile.



“That was a great idea to have Kody and myself involved,” Joe Kopp said. “Kody came up through that chain of the amateur nationals and amateur racing and obviously won the Horizon Award. They just have a great path that they’ve got going with what the AMA does for the youth. I’d love to see it grow even bigger and better in our sport. It’s definitely a stepping stone for these kids to achieve their goals and their dreams.”



Three-time AFT singles champion Kody Kopp, the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon winner, is one of the biggest stars in American Flat Track. Currently, Kody Kopp holds the overall lead in the Mission AFT SuperTwins class and earned a victory in his SuperTwins debut at the Daytona Short Track on March 5.



Kody Kopp will be on the track at the Du Quoin Magic Mile on July 4 for a round of the AFT season on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.



Stay up-to-date on the latest Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing news at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.