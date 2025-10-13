Honda Supports AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as Ring Sponsor

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 13, 2025) — American Honda will serve as the Ring Sponsor of the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which is set for Oct. 23 at the Event Center at Violet Woods in Pickerington, Ohio. Honda’s support helps the Hall of Fame provide the special rings that will be presented to the Class of 2025 inductees.

“Honda is one of the most respected names in the motorcycle industry, and we are honored to welcome them as the Ring Sponsor for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “Their support, along with that of our other valued sponsors, helps ensure we can deliver a memorable event that celebrates the legends of our sport and the heritage of motorcycling.”

Honda was founded in 1946 by Soichiro Honda (a Class of 2000 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee), and American Honda was established in 1959. Today, the brand is recognized as one of the world’s most noteworthy motorcycle manufacturers, with a popular lineup of models for on-road and off-road riding, as well as a long history of success in racing.

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors the best and brightest individuals in the motorcycle industry, and we’re pleased to play a part in this significant event,” said Jeremy McGuire, Director of Customer Engagement at American Honda. “We can’t wait to get out to Ohio and celebrate the newest class of AMA Hall of Famers.”

The 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor six motorcycling legends, including Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Cocktail Reception at the museum will follow the induction ceremony and run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to the Induction Ceremony and Cocktail Reception, the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Ride will take place on Friday, Oct. 24, and take riders on a scenic journey through Southern Ohio. On Saturday, Oct. 25, a full day of racing on the AMA campus and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night will take place, including vendors, food trucks, a bike show and an open house at the museum.

For more information on AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/hall-of-fame-days/.

About Honda Powersports

Honda began motorcycle sales in America in 1959, and today offers a full range of Honda motorcycles, scooters, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-sides in the U.S. Innovative technology always has been a Honda trademark, showcasing pioneering engine and chassis design that has set the standard for excellence for more than 65 years. Honda also has announced plans for battery-electric powersports products. Honda Powersports products have been built in America for 45 years, and today, all Honda side-by-sides and ATVs are made in America at Honda manufacturing plants in Timmonsville, SC, and Swepsonville, NC, using domestic and globally made parts. Learn more at https://powersports.honda.com.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.