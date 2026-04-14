Gov. Evers Vetoes Right-to-Race Bill in Wisconsin

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 14, 2026) — After passing in the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate, Gov. Tony Evers (D) vetoed the bipartisan-supported AB 880, which aimed to protect existing motorsports racetracks from nuisance claims.

The American Motorcyclist Association has been an ardent supporter of Right-to-Race bills — which have grown in popularity throughout the country since last year — and is disappointed in the recent decision by Gov. Evers to veto this bill, which would have helped support the wide variety of racetracks and more than 10,000 jobs created by racetracks across the state.

“As Right-to-Race legislation has gained popularity throughout much of the United States, this decision from Gov. Evers comes as a surprise to the racing community,” AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris said. “Gov. Evers has previously expressed support for racetracks, however his actions regarding AB 880 reflect the contrary. We are disappointed in this result, but we look forward to continuing to support this form of legislation in several other states across the country.”

Introduced to the Wisconsin State Assembly on Jan. 16, AB 880 passed both chambers of Wisconsin’s legislature with little opposition, moving through the Senate on March 17. The bill was brought to Gov. Evers’ desk on April 2, and the governor vetoed the bill on April 8.

Racetracks play a vital role in Wisconsin’s economy, notably among small businesses. According to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and Performance Racing Industry (PRI), which the AMA has worked closely with regarding the growing tide of Right-to-Race legislation, racetracks throughout the state provide $2.46 billion in total economic impact as well as 10,601 jobs in the state.

Without the protections provided in AB 880, established racetracks in Wisconsin could face nuisance claims by adjacent property owners despite being in operation prior to surrounding property development.

Despite this setback, the AMA remains committed to supporting Right-to-Race legislation, with active bills in Ohio, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia and more. For more information regarding Right-to-Race, remain engaged with the AMA’s government relations efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.