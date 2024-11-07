FIM North America Announces Line-Up For Inaugural FIM Intercontinental Games

Photo Credit: FIMNA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 7, 2024) — FIM North America announced its rider lineup for the inaugural FIM Intercontinental Games, which will pit the six FIM Continental Unions (CONU) — Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania — against one another in a competition for global supremacy.



Running at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto in Spain on Nov. 29-Dec. 1, the North American CONU — which is made up of the American Motorcyclist Association, Canadian Motorcycle Association and Barbados Motoring Federation — will be represented by a collection of talented racers seeking international glory.



“The inaugural Intercontinental Games offers a chance for riders from across North America to compete against the other Continental Unions around the globe,” AMA President and CEO, and FIM North America President, Rob Dingman said. “We’ve pulled together a team of talented riders to compete on the world stage. Our skilled group of racers are ready for the challenge set before them and the chance to bring home the first ever Intercontinental Games win to the FIMNA.”



The event will feature Supersport and Supersport 300 classes with R7 and R3 motorcycles provided by FIM Intercontinental Games sponsor Yamaha.



In the Supersport 300 class, FIM North America will be captained by 2023 MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion Avery Dreher. Also riding aboard the R3 will be 2024 AMA Female Racer of the Year Mikayla Moore, FIM JuniorGP Moto European Championship competitor Max Toth and 2024 MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion Matthew Chapin.



Supersport captain Hayden Shultz, who hails from Arkansas, will lead FIM North America in the class. Shulz will be joined by FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship competitor Mallory Dobbs, former MotoAmerica Twins Cup champion Blake Davis and 2019 MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion Rocco Landers.



For more information about the FIM Intercontinental Games, visit https://www.fim-moto.com/en/calendars/view/fim-intercontinental-games-23548.