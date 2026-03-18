Broc Glover Named AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend

Glover joins select group of Hall of Famers to earn prestigious distinction of AMA Hall of Fame Legend

Photo Credit: Willy Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 18, 2026) — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is proud to announce Broc Glover, a 2000 inductee, as an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend, joining a small group of Hall of Famers to earn this prestigious distinction.



Only a select few Hall of Famers are recognized as Legends by the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, with this status being reserved for those whose accomplishments transcend their induction category in impactful ways throughout the motorcycle community.



“Broc Glover was a remarkable championship-winning racer whose competitive drive and on-track success helped shape the sport of motocross as we know it today,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “But what has stood out just as much to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is the impact Broc has made beyond his racing career. He has remained a steadfast supporter of the AMA and the Hall of Fame, and a familiar presence at AMA events through the years. We are grateful for his continued dedication to the motorcycling community, and we look forward to celebrating him as an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend this year.”

Broc Glover won six AMA Motocross National Championships and remains a lasting figure in the sport to this day. (Photo credit: David Dewhurst)

During his racing career, Glover earned six AMA Motocross National titles, including a trio of 500cc championships in 1981, 1983 and 1985. Those six championships were a long-standing record, until Ricky Carmichael finally eclipsed the mark in 2003.



In his post-racing career, Glover has remained deeply involved in the sport and the racing community. The San Diego native has been a leading figure for Dunlop’s off-road racing efforts, serving as the brand’s Senior Manager of Off-Road Racing. In this role, Glover earned the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Lifetime Achievement Award and the MXGP Lifetime Career Award.



Glover also served as the Grand Marshal of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in 2024 and spearheaded the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Program, which began in 2024 and honors AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers with a ceremonial gold jacket.



The AMA will celebrate Glover, along with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026, at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be held Sept. 10 at the Event Center at Violet Woods in Pickerington, Ohio. The AMA will announce the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026 at a later date.



For more details, and to purchase tickets, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/induction-ceremony/.