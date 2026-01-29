Knox County Votes to Keep Bat Nest Road Open for Public Use

AMA and BDR joint efforts help keep popular dual-sport/adventure route open to motorcyclists and enthusiasts

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 29, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association applauds the recent decision by the Knox County Commissioners’ Office to keep Bat Nest Road in Knox County, Ohio, open for public use.

Working in conjunction with Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), the AMA took action to protect this popular dual-sport/adventure route from potential closure. Bat Nest Road, an unmaintained township road and popular destination for riding enthusiasts, faced potential partial closure at the request of a private landowner.

The AMA rallied its members and BDR amplified the AMA’s call to action to its network, as this potential closure could have set a dangerous precedent for allowing public roads to be closed at the request of private individuals. Knox County also faced the loss of significant tourism income from motorcyclists and enthusiasts who frequent the road for recreational purposes.

As of a Jan. 13 public hearing regarding Bat Nest Road, Knox County officials received hundreds of emails from concerned motorcyclists and other recreational groups from all corners of the country. More than 20 individuals attended the hearing, including AMA Grassroots Manager Bob Davis, who spoke in favor of keeping the road open for public use.

“We are grateful to our members and our friends at BDR for their help in keeping Bat Nest Road open for public use,” AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris said. “The potential closure of this road would have set a troubling precedent for the community, and we thank the Knox County Commissioners for their decision.”

The AMA remains committed to preserving riding areas for motorcyclists across the country. To learn more about the AMA’s government relations efforts, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.