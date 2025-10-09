American Motorcyclist Association Launches Updated Racing Results Center

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 9, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has unveiled an updated Racing Results Center, giving AMA racers a faster, more intuitive and mobile-friendly experience when tracking their performance and standings.

The AMA Racing Results Center is one of the most popular member tools for competitive riders, allowing them to view results, analyze progress, and celebrate milestones throughout their racing careers. From weekend warriors to national champions and everyone in between, the platform serves as a digital hub for riders to follow their journey, event by event.

“Whether riders are competing for fun on the weekends or training with dreams of going pro, the Racing Results Center allows every racer to track their growth and celebrate their achievements along the way,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “With this latest update, we’ve made it easier than ever to check results and stats on the go. Since most racers access the site from their phones, improving mobile responsiveness was a top priority.”

The AMA partnered with MotorsportReg to deliver the enhancements, providing the site with not only a modernized design but also significant improvements in speed, navigation, and usability.

“The new Racing Results Center is far more than a fresh coat of paint,” MotorsportReg Director of Engineering Ryan Kovick said. “This is all about helping the AMA provide AMA members with the smoothest, most efficient experience possible. We’ve rebuilt with racers in mind — focusing on performance and simplifying how users navigate the site.”

The updated platform reflects the AMA’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to supporting the needs of its more than 70,000 racers nationwide.

In addition to the member-focused improvements, the new Racing Results Center also offers expanded opportunities for advertisers. As one of the highest-trafficked sections of the AMA website, the Results Center provides industry partners with a unique chance to reach thousands of dedicated racers actively engaged in AMA-sanctioned competition.

“The AMA Racing Results Center is where racers go to see how they stack up — and it’s where brands can connect directly with passionate competitors,” said AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula. “We’re excited to work with partners who share our commitment to advancing the sport.”

Companies interested in advertising in the AMA Race Results Center can contact Michael Kula at mkula@ama-cycle.org.

To explore the newly enhanced Racing Results Center, visit https://results.americanmotorcyclist.com/.