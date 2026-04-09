AMA Vintage Featured Magic Mile at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

New event to run alongside 50th anniversary of Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 9, 2026) — Running in conjunction with the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, the American Motorcyclist Association has introduced the AMA Vintage Featured Magic Mile to run at the historic Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., on July 5.



“There’s nothing quite like racing on the Du Quoin Magic Mile, and we are overjoyed to allow more racers to do so on their favorite vintage motorcycles,” AMA Membership Development & Activity Director Joe Bromley said. “Expanding opportunities for vintage class riders has been a priority for us, and we look forward to running these classes and watching these talented riders race on this famed racetrack.”



The AMA Vintage Featured Magic Mile will run alongside the Amateur and Vet/Sr. classes at the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing on the event’s opening day, Sunday, July 5.



Eligibility for the AMA Vintage Featured Magic Mile is limited to motorcycles built in 1988 or prior. Class champions will receive an AMA featured event plate.



The classes for the AMA Vintage Featured Magic Mile are as follows:

250cc-400cc

Open Singles (No Rotax)

Open Rotax

Open Twins

50+

Remain up-to-date on the latest news regarding the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, stay engaged with the AMA on Facebook and Instagram or visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/