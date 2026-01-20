2025 AMA Racing, Organizer and Volunteer Awards Announced

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 20, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association enjoyed another outstanding year of racing and recreational riding, with several individuals and groups standing out as worthy of the 2025 AMA Racing, Organizer and Volunteer Awards.

These awards recognize excellent individuals and groups that helped maintain a thriving competitive and recreational environment in 2025, including championship-winning racers and diligent organizers.

“We are so grateful to all of the racers, riders and organizers that made 2025 another successful year for the AMA’s racing and recreational riding pursuits,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Several of those went above and beyond in their efforts, and we are delighted to recognize them with AMA Racing, Organizer and Volunteer Awards.”

AMA members participated in the selection process of certain racing categories — including the Athlete of the Year awards — while AMA staff selected the recipients of the organizational and volunteer awards.

The AMA Athlete of the Year Award winners include Steward Baylor Jr. (National Championship), Bodie Paige (Grand Championship) and Syler Padusnak (ATV).

The AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year went to Adam Beldyga, while Kannon Zabojnik earned AMA Youth Racer of the Year honors. Additionally, Rachel Gutish earned the AMA Female Racer of the Year award.

The AMA also recognized several organizations for their efforts over the previous year. BCMX was named the AMA Motocross Organizer of the Year, J Day Offroad earned the AMA Off-Road Organizer of the Year, Pioneer Motorcycle Club was awarded the AMA Track Organizer of the Year and Racer Productions received the AMA ATV Organizer of the Year.

On the recreational side of things, P&D Promotions earned the AMA Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year and Roaring Horse LLC secured the AMA Recreational Off-Road Organizer of the Year.

Rhode Island Trials was named the AMA Club of the Year while Mikey Waynes earned the AMA Media Award. Raycin Kyler was awarded the AMA Sportsman of the Year.

The AMA also recognized 14-year-old Charlie Walter as the AMA Volunteer of the Year. Despite being unable to race due to injury, Walter was a constant presence at District 6 and 7 events and stepped up in a variety of roles as a volunteer.