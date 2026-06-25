Third Annual AMA Pitbike Championship to Run at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

SSR Motorsports to serve as title sponsor for the event while All Balls Racing comes in as presenting sponsor

(Photo Credit: Kevin Wing)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 25, 2026) — Returning in 2026, the third-annual AMA Pitbike Championship will run alongside Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution and will be sponsored by title sponsor SSR Motorsports and presenting sponsor All Balls Racing.

With competition set for July 25-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, the SSR Motorsports AMA Pitbike Championship presented by All Balls Racing will crown champions in a number of classes with AMA National No. 1 plates on the line.

“SSR Motorsports and All Balls Racing have been outstanding partners for the AMA Pitbike Championship, and we’re grateful for their continued commitment in 2026,” said AMA Motocross Manager Willy Browning. “Their support allows us to deliver a top-tier experience for pitbike racers and fans, and we’re looking forward to another excellent weekend of competition at Mid-Ohio.”

The AMA will award AMA National No. 1 plates to champions in 11 classes, including 110 Stock, 110 Stock Limited, 12-Inch Open, Vet, Vintage Minicycle, Women, Trailbike, Trailbike Vet (35+) and Mini Bike Youth. The AMA will also host racing in the invitational Industry and the exhibition Rip Cord classes.

For more details regarding the AMA Pitbike Championship, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/pitbike-racing/.

SSR Motorsports has served as the title sponsor for the AMA Pitbike Championship for the last two years and is one of the leading manufacturers of pitbikes and dirtbikes in the world. For more information on SSR Motorsports, visit ssrmotorsports.com/.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is one of our favorite events of the year, and we’re excited to return for another unforgettable weekend of pit bike racing,” said Scot Harden, SSR’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “From the incredible atmosphere to the enthusiastic fans and racers, there’s truly nothing like it. We’re looking forward to spending time with the motorcycle community at Mid-Ohio.”

All Balls Racing joins on as the presenting sponsor of the event, in addition to sponsoring the swap meet and racing at 2026 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. All Balls Racing is one of the leading global suppliers of aftermarket powersports parts and accessories. Learn more about All Balls Racing allballsracing.com/.

In addition to the two nights of pitbike racing action, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is full of exciting activities, including racing in a variety of disciplines, the largest vintage motorcycle swap meet in North America, vendor displays, demo rides and more. Vintage Motorcycle Days serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Stay tuned to VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ and the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for all of the details.