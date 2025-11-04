American Motorcyclist Association Mourns the Passing of Former Board Chairman Stan Simpson

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 3, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is saddened to share that former AMA Board of Directors Chairman Stan Simpson has passed away. Simpson helped steer the association through a pivotal era of modernization and rider-rights advancement.

Elected to the AMA Board of Directors in 2005 and serving as chair beginning in 2007, Simpson helped focus the organization on its core mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling.

Simpson’s service to the motorcycling community extended beyond the AMA Board. In 2005, he was named Chairman of the Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum Board of Directors, supporting the preservation and celebration of American motorcycling heritage.

In recognition of his contributions to riders nationwide, Simpson was honored by the AMA as the inaugural AMA Motorcyclist of the Year in 2008. The distinction celebrated the impact of his leadership on the sport and on the association’s ability to serve and represent its members.

“On behalf of our Board, staff and members, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “His legacy rides on in the freedoms we protect and the community he helped grow.”