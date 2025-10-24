AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Welcomes Six New Inductees in 2025

Photo Credit: Willy Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 23, 2025) — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inducted its 2025 Class on Thursday, Oct. 23, welcoming six new members to its illustrious collection of Hall of Famers during the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.



The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young, all of whom completed the tradition of receiving their Hall of Fame rings and iconic gold jackets during the ceremony.



“Tonight, we celebrate the legends who have shaped motorcycling in America — the pioneers, champions, innovators, and visionaries whose impact will be remembered for generations,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Each year, this ceremony allows us to reflect on the passion, courage, and dedication that define our motorcycling community. But this evening is about more than honoring great individuals — it’s about uniting around our shared mission to safeguard the heritage of motorcycling for the future.”



Leading this year’s ceremony were established actor, director and motorcycle enthusiast Perry King and Laurette Nicoll — motocross rider, sidecar aficionado and sideline reporter — who took the audience through the lives and accomplishments of the Hall of Fame inductees.



The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame also honored and recognized the memories of the Hall of Famers who passed away during the last year: Dave Barr, Malcolm Smith, Mary McGee, Mark Buckner, Richard Teerlink, John Penton and Norm McDonald.



Supporters and partners for the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony included Honda, Yamaha, MX Sports, Feld, Keeway America, Phoenix Handlebars, Guts Racing, the Broc Glover Family and Rob Buydos.



The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025



Each member of the Class of 2025 was officially inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame on Thursday and addressed the audience regarding their motorcycling journey.



Dana Bell



After getting her start aboard two wheels in 1975, Dana Bell dedicated her life in service of motorcycling.



Bell wore many hats as a motorcyclist, becoming a nationally ranked enduro competitor, volunteering with AMA District 37, working as the Western States Representative for the AMA and serving in several roles with the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC).



As a key advocate for motorcycling in America, Bell’s impact on the health and preservation of the sport and lifestyle is second to none.



“For me, in my last 70 years, there has been nothing more exciting than throwing your leg over a dirt bike,” Bell said. “Everything I accomplished was because of the amazing people I was fortunate enough to work with…It’s been a great ride.”



Chris Carter



A revolutionary figure in the motorcycle industry, Chris Carter has served as a faithful ambassador to motorcycling for much of his life.



As a racer, Carter excelled at the highest levels of competition, earning a gold medal at the 1976 FIM International Six Day Trails (ISDT) event in Austria.



Eight years later, Carter was approached by a Taiwan-based cable company asking if he would be interested in representing the brand in the U.S. Carter seized the opportunity, thus beginning Motion Pro, Inc.



Motion Pro has blossomed into one of the industry’s leading brands, with more than 30 patents to its credit. The brand also holds more than 100 annual sponsorships of racers, teams, organizations and events.



“To be recognized among legends who have shaped and propelled the motorcycle sport & industry forward is an honor beyond words,” Carter said. “I want to thank the Hall of Fame committee and the AMA life-members for this incredible recognition. It’s not just a personal honor; it’s a testament to the countless individuals who’ve ridden this journey with me — colleagues, mentors, and friends.”



Colin Edwards



Dubbed the “Texas Tornado” throughout his racing career, Colin Edwards racing prowess was seen far beyond his home state and even the United States as a whole.



Turning professional in 1992, Edwards captured the AMA 250cc Grand Prix Championship at just an 18-year-old rookie. After several solid seasons in the AMA Superbike Series, Edwards captured a factory ride in the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), where he won a pair of championships in 2000 and 2002 aboard a Honda.



In addition to his Superbike dominance, Edwards added a trio of victories at the Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance Race and captured 12 podium finishes in MotoGP.



“Everyone I love and respect right now is in this room right now … Thanks to Yamaha; they were amazing, and they’ve continued on as a family,” Edwards said. “And to the AMA, thank you for having me. Ryan, Dana, Joe, Chris and Chad, it’s an honor to be here among you.”



Joe Kopp



One of the all-time greats in one of motorcycling’s oldest forms of racing, Joe Kopp’s illustrious racing career led him into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.



Reaching the pinnacle of his racing career in 2000 by winning the 2000 AMA Grand National Championship, Kopp also rode his way to a pair of AMA Supertracker National Championships (1999 and 2000) and multiple AMA Hot Shoe Championships (1999, 2000 and 2004). In total, Kopp finished his career with 21 wins and 81 podiums at the AMA Grand National level.



Kopp is just one of 20 racers to complete the prestigious Dirt Track Grand Slam, winning at least one race in each of the four flat track disciplines — Short Track, TT, Half-Mile and Mile.



“I want to thank the people who helped me get this Gold Jacket,” Kopp said. “I didn’t have the goal as a kid to be a championship racer. I just liked to ride with my cousins … Thank you, everybody, my wife, my kids, my friends, thank you!”



Chad Reed



Boasting nearly two decades of dominance in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross scenes, Australian-born Chad Reed was a constant threat to capture championships in both series.



Making his American debut in 1999 at only 16 years old, Reed kicked off an outstanding run as a professional motocross racer. He captured the 125cc East SX title and 2002 and the 2004 AMA Supercross 250cc premier-class crown.



In 2008, Reed raced his way to the 450SX title, a season in which he collected nine victories. Reed also added 2009 AMA Pro Motocross 450cc championship, racing his way to five wins that season.



In total, Reed holds the record for the most AMA Supercross Main Event starts (265) and podium finishes (132).



In 2011, Reed was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia, an honor awarded to Australians who have demonstrated exceptional achievement.



“I started out riding horses, and my cousin had a dirt bike. For obvious reasons, I chose to sell the horse. Ever since then, motorcycles have been part of my life,” Reed said. “It’s my belief that athletes are born, not raised. I was born to do this … I embraced America with everything I had, and along the way, everyone embraced me. Being in the AMA Hall of Fame is such an honor; racing is my life, I just love being around it, and I appreciate everyone who’s played a role around the way. I’ll be around…at the races!”



Ryan Young



As one of the most dominant figures in American trials history, Ryan Young left an indelible stamp on the world of trials.



Beginning his competitive career at 8 years old, Young captured six consecutive AMA/NATC Championships, rewriting the record books. In 1988, Young captured his first of those six titles at just 21 years old.



Young was also a consistent presence on the U.S. Trial des Nations teams, competing on behalf of his country for eight straight ISDT events.



Now, Young manages his business, Ryan Young Products, which imports trials-related items into the United States, and is helping foster the next generation of trials riders through his Ryan Young Trials Schools courses.



“Standing here tonight as an inductee into the AMA Hall of Fame is something I’ll never forget. To be recognized by an organization that represents the heart and soul of motorcycling in America — the riders, the racers, the dreamers, and the doers — is truly an honor,” Young said. “Being inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame isn’t just a recognition — it’s a reminder of the responsibility we all share: to keep this culture thriving, to support new riders, and to make sure the next generation feels the same freedom I have felt for the last 50 years throwing my leg over a motorcycle!”