2026 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for Sept. 10

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 16, 2026) — The 2026 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Sept. 10 at the Event Center at Violet Woods in Pickerington, Ohio.

This special event serves as the formal induction of the Class of 2026 into the hallowed halls of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and is a grand celebration of that esteemed group, as well as the Hall of Fame as an institution. Candidates and voting for this year’s class will be announced at a later date.

“Each year, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony gives us the opportunity to honor the remarkable individuals whose passion, innovation and achievements have advanced motorcycling in America,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “As we prepare to welcome a new class of inductees into this distinguished group of Hall of Famers, we look forward to bringing together the motorcycling community and industry in Pickerington to celebrate their lasting impact on our sport and lifestyle.”

Located just minutes away from the AMA Headquarters and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, the Event Center at Violet Woods provides a theater-style venue excellent for hosting this prestigious event.

Immediately following the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, there will be a cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, during which Hall of Famers will be on hand to sign autographs and speak with fans.

Tickets for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are now on sale. For more details, and to purchase tickets, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/induction-ceremony/.

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