2025 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship Set for Aug. 23-28

Photo Credit: Scooter Grubb

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 5, 2025) — The famed Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah, will once again serve as the site for the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, which will run Aug. 23-28.



The fastest motorcycles in the country will show off their speed during the event, as the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship is undoubtedly the fastest form of motorcycle racing in the world.



“Speed is the name of the game at the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, and we were thrilled to see the event run without issue in 2024 after weather impacted the prior two events,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We look forward to getting back out to the beautiful Bonneville Salt Flats this year.”



There’s no better place to show off straight-line speed than the Bonneville Salt Flats, which boasts a perfect racing surface for all riders to enjoy, in addition to incredible mountain views.



Recognized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, racers will get the opportunity to set AMA national records and FIM Land Speed World Records on machines that range from 50cc minibikes to 3,000cc streamliners.



Event classes are determined by engine displacement, modification levels and various degrees of streamlining, and competitors range from weekend enthusiasts to professional racing teams.



Learn more about the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials’ website at bonnevillemst.com/. For more about the AMA’s land speed racing efforts, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/landspeed-record/.