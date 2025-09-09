Full Weekend of Activities Scheduled for AMA Hall of Fame Days, Oct. 23-26

AMA Hall of Fame Days to include Induction Ceremony, Bike Night and plenty of racing

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 9, 2025) — In a grand celebration of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025, the American Motorcyclist Association has a full weekend of activities scheduled for AMA Hall of Fame Days, which runs Oct. 23-26.

Centered around the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, AMA Hall of Days features plenty of exciting opportunities for all motorcycle enthusiasts, including AMA Hall of Famers on site, a bike night, racing in a variety of disciplines, and much more!

“AMA Hall of Fame Days is a grand celebration of the legends, heroes, advocates, promoters and achievers who have shaped the landscape of American motorcycling,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “The Hall of Fame Induction ceremony welcomes the incoming Hall of Fame class, and a full weekend of activities follows to raise money for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, the 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will kick off the week, with Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young entering the prestigious collection of AMA Hall of Famers on Thursday, Oct. 23, in the auditorium of the Event Center at Violet Woods (formerly the Wigwam Event Center) in Pickerington, Ohio.

Following the induction ceremony, a cocktail reception will be held at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, during which the inductees will introduce their hall of fame displays within the museum. Heavy hor d’oeuvres will be served at the cocktail reception.

Purchase tickets today at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/induction-ceremony/.

On Friday, Oct. 24, the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Adventure Ride will depart from the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and take riders on a scenic journey through Southern Ohio. All participants must be AMA members, and those interested can find more information at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/heritage-adventure-ride/.

Saturday, Oct. 25, is packed with racing action, in addition to an AMA Hall of Fame Bike Night.

The morning starts with the AMA Adventure X Time Trials, which allows riders the opportunity to ride the adventure loop on the AMA Campus, and compete for medals. Entry is $30 for one class and $20 for additional classes. More information can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/adventure-x-time-trials/.

Following the Adventure X Time Trials, riders can compete in the AMA Pitbike Moto on the pitbike track at the AMA’s campus. Sessions will be enforced depending on rider count, and flaggers will be on hand to ensure a safe and smooth riding experience. Racers can register at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-pit-bike-moto/.

Run by Trials Inc., a Vintage Trials session will also be run on the adventure loop on the AMA Campus following the Adventure X Time Trials. More details can be found at www.dabtracker.com/TI/.

Saturday culminates in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night, which will include vendor displays, a bike show, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, and much more! Check out AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-bike-nights/ for more details.

Also on Saturday is the AMA Road Captain Workshop, which is exclusively for AMA members who want to lead group road rides more successfully and safely. Visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/riding-resources/road-captain-workshop/ for more information. Running concurrently with AMA Hall of Fame Days are Competition Commission meetings, which aim to establish the best practices for both racers and race organizers, while addressing common concerns surrounding fairness and competitiveness of motorcycle racing in America.