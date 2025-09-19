American Motorcyclist Association Creates New Department to Focus on Organizer Relations, Recreational Riding and Events

AMA veteran Joe Bromley takes the helm of the AMA Membership Development & Activity Department

Photo Credit: AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association has tapped longtime employee Joe Bromley to lead the newly formed Membership Development & Activity Department, which will focus on organizer relations, recreational riding and AMA-owned and operated events.

“At the AMA our priority is our members, and many times memberships are established and maintained through an AMA-chartered club or promoter,” Bromley said. “This makes the organizer relationship critical to finding and retaining members. I’m looking forward to taking a larger role in enhancing the AMA’s relationship with our valued organizers and ultimately developing a better membership experience.”

Bromley, an AMA Charter Life Member, most recently was the AMA’s charter and sanction program manager. Prior to that, he was the AMA’s director of racing following a stint on the AMA Board of Directors, where he was elected by his fellow AMA members from the Northeast Region. In his new director role, he will report to AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter.

“Few of our 216,000 members, let alone our employees, have Joe’s depth of motorcycling experience. He’s a multi-time AMA amateur national champion, former motorcycle dealer and lifelong rider from one of Pennsylvania’s most prominent motorcycling families,” Holter said. “I know I speak for AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman when I say we have the utmost trust in Joe and that we are committed to providing him all the support he needs to be successful in this latest assignment.”

While Bromley will work directly with all organizers, the operational aspects of competition sanctions will remain with the AMA Racing Department. However, Bromley and his staff will remain the primary point of contact and support for recreational events and Recreational Riding Commissions, as well as take responsibility for running events that the AMA directly plans and promotes. These include AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“If you participate in AMA-sanctioned events, you should have fun, feel safe and have your expectations exceeded in every way,” Bromley said. “This only happens if the AMA, the organizers, our promoting partners, our contractors and our volunteers work in lock step to make sure every base is covered. That is our goal, and I look forward to making a difference in this new role.”

Reporting to Bromley are Membership Events and Program Manager Makenzi Martin and Organizer Services Manager Jensen Burkeen, who recently was promoted from coordinator. Emily Doane and Michael Galiher continue in their roles as competition coordinators, reporting to Burkeen. The department currently has an opening for a recreational riding and volunteer coordinator.

The Membership Development & Activity Department will work closely with all AMA departments, most notably Racing and Marketing & Communications, which will continue to be responsible for promoting individual memberships in the AMA, including servicing and expanding member benefits, direct-to-member communications and the AMA’s various social media channels.