AMA Congratulates Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award Champion Bodie Paige

Paige becomes the second racer in history to win two Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Awards in one year

Photo Credit: John Varela, Breakneck Media

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 31, 2025) — Bodie Paige made history during the 2025 AMA Road Race Grand Championship, becoming just the second rider to obtain two Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Awards in one year.



Paige won the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award in July, and with an outstanding performance at the AMA Road Race Grand Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., added the Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award on Oct. 19. The Australian-born rider joins Dallas Daniels as the only riders to win two Horizon Awards in one year.



“Bodie Paige is a terrific kid, and truly exemplifies what it means to be a professional in regard to his work ethic, demeanor and character,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Winning two Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Awards in one year is an incredibly rare feat, and it speaks to Bodie’s skill as a racer and disposition as an up-and-coming professional.”



In 2017, the AMA Board of Directors honored Nicky Hayden’s memory by naming the AMA Horizon Awards in Hayden’s honor. The annual Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Awards recognize the amateur racers who show the most promise for immediate success in the pro ranks; they are presented in the disciplines of flat track, road racing and motocross.



Although a phenomenal racer with a wide range of accolades across various racing disciplines, Hayden was much more than that. Hayden exemplified the necessary determination, civility, grit and kindness that made him an outstanding professional racer. The racer who earns the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award best represents those qualities, in addition to being outstanding in their racing discipline.



While Paige enjoyed another historic weekend in Daytona Beach, a pair of other competitors also earned special honors.



Thanks to a victory in the 500 Amateur class, Oren Bilik of Staten Island, N.Y., earned the AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year Award.



Taking home the AMA Vet/Sr. Road Racer of the Year Award was Antal Halasz of College Point, N.Y., who has claimed the award in each of the last three years. Halasz won the Vet 40 1000 Expert class en route to this honor.



For more details on the AMA’s road racing efforts, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/road-racing/.