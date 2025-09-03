AMA Celebrates Growth of WMX and Congratulates 2025 Champion Lachlan Turner

WMX enjoys renewed success with intense racing action in second season after reconstitution

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 2, 2025) — In just its second season since its reconstitution, the Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) enjoyed a successful season filled with nail-biting racing action and remarkable milestones.



The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Lachlan “LaLa” Turner for claiming the WMX championship, charging ahead of the pack by winning nine out of 12 motos. This is Turner’s second-consecutive title, after she boasted a similarly dominant campaign in 2024.



“This WMX season exceeded all expectations,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “We saw the remarkable growth of women competing in our sport firsthand. With thrilling battles throughout the season, and burgeoning interest nationally in the WMX, we are delighted to celebrate these amazing competitors who completed an outstanding year of racing.”



Turner ran away with the title by claiming 289 points, clearing second-place Charli Cannon — who finished the campaign with 258 points — while Mikayla Nielsen rounded up the top three with 240 points.



“LaLa was terrific all season, and was a regular presence on the podium, showcasing her remarkable consistency as a racer,” Burkeen said. “We congratulate her for her superb efforts this season to claim a hard-fought championship.”



The WMX Championship included six rounds this season, running in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship Series, with races at Pala, Hangtown, Thunder Valley, Ironman, Unadilla and Budds Creek.



For more information on the WMX, visit racewmx.com/.