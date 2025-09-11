AMA Arenacross to Expand into Canada, Be Recognized as FIM North America Championship

FIM North America, promoter AX Promotions elevate AMA Arenacross to continental status

Photo Courtesy of AX Promotions

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 11, 2025) — The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme North America (FIM NA) announces that it will recognize the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Arenacross Championship as an FIM NA Championship with events in both the United States and Canada.

FIM NA is working with the AMA, the Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) and series promoter AX Promotions to expand Arenacross across the continent, bringing the sport to Canadian fans. With U.S. rounds continuing to crown AMA Arenacross National Champions, riders who contest the Canadian rounds as well will vie for FIM Continental Championships.

FIM North America is one of six Continental Unions recognized by the FIM, the world governing body for motorcycle sport. It includes the AMA, the CMA and the Barbados Motoring Federation.

AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman also serves as president of FIM North America. He said he is pleased that one of the AMA’s most exciting disciplines will be recognized by FIM NA.

“Arenacross is one of the AMA’s most action-packed series with decades of history in the United States, and we’re thrilled to work with our friends at the CMA and our series promoter AX Promotions to elevate it to new heights,” Dingman said. “With FIM NA’s sanction and CMA’s involvement, we can bring the sport to new fans and recognize the riders and teams with Continental Championship status.”

AMA Arenacross has seen record attendance and viewership in recent years. This latest expansion will unite top racers from across the continent and improve development for a new generation of riders.

“The growth of AMA Arenacross has been phenomenal,” said AX Promotions Managing Director Shawn Smith, “Partnering with FIM North America to create this North American Championship is the pinnacle of that evolution. We’re building something legendary here — get ready for a season that redefines excitement.”

The 2025-26 season will showcase the athletic prowess and raw energy of the sport, including stops in Canada in Calgary and Toronto, as well as Daytona Beach, Fla., and numerous other U.S. cities.

For more information about the FIM North America Championship Arenacross Series, visit arenacrossusa.com or FIM-NorthAmerica.com.