AMA Announces Nominees for 2025 AMA Racing Awards

Voting now open for AMA Athlete, Racer of the Year and additional competition categories
Photo Credit: Willy Browning
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 1, 2025) — Following another remarkable year of racing across the nation, the American Motorcyclist Association has announced the nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards. These annual honors celebrate the riders, organizers and volunteers who elevate the sport through exceptional performance, dedication and leadership.
“The 2025 season delivered unforgettable moments across every discipline,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “Racers and organizers nationwide pushed the limits, broke records and continued to grow our sport in inspiring ways. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to another outstanding racing year, and congratulate our national and regional champions, as well as all nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards.”
Voting is now open to AMA members for several competition categories, including the prestigious AMA Athlete of the Year awards. AMA members can cast their ballots at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2N2H5SG. Voting will remain open until Monday, Dec. 15, at midnight, and all members are encouraged to participate in selecting this year’s winners.
Award winners will be announced shortly after voting closes.
2025 AMA Racing Award Nominees
AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship
- Broc Nicol — AMA Speedway National Champion
- Steward Baylor Jr. — Overall AMA National Enduro Champion
- Dante Oliveira — AMA National Hare and Hound Champion, National AMA NGPC Champion
- Benjamin Kelley — GNCC XC1 and Overall National Champion
AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championship
- Enzo Temmerman — Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner, won five of six motos in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport Classes, winning both National Championships
- Bodie Paige — Winner of Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track and Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Awards, National Champion in Open Heavyweight Class at AMA Flat Track Grand Championship
- Quinn Wentzel — AMA Vintage Grand Champion
AMA ATV Athlete of the Year
- Connor Shafer — AMA 450cc Hillclimb National Champion
- Kinsey Osborn — ATV WMX National Champion
- Syler Padusnak — Youth All-Star (14-17), 250 Mod (13-15) and Schoolboy Sr. (13-17) National Champion
- Brycen Neal — GNCC ATV XC1 National Champion
AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year
- Antal Halasz — AMA Road Race Vet/Senior Road Racer of the Year, National Champion in the Vet 40 1000 Expert Class at the AMA Road Race Grand Championship
- Adam Beldyga — AMA Flat Track Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, National Champion in the Veteran (30+) and Senior (40+) Classes at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship
- Gregory Pamart — AMA Motocross Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, Masters (50+) National Champion at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
- Dennis Burnett — AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Senior Vintage Grand Champion
AMA Youth Racer of the Year
- Sawyer Gieck — AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year, won six out of six motos in the 85cc (10-12) Limited and 85cc (10-12) Classes at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship to claim National Championships in both classes
- Jackson Joiner — AMA Youth Flat Track Racer of the Year, 85cc Modified (9-13) and 85cc Production (9-13) National Champion
- Cruise Texter — National Champion in the 50cc Production Chain Drive (4-8) and 65cc Modified (7-11) at AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, MotoAmerica Mini Cup Stock 50 Champion
- Raycin Kyler — 65cc (10-11) Limited National Championship, first female to win an Open Class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
- Kannon Zabojnik — World Champion in 65cc Class at FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, National Champion in 65cc (10-11) at AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
AMA Female Racer of the Year
- Lachlan Turner — WMX National Champion
- Kristen Rodrigues — Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award winner
- Rachel Gutish — First American to win FIM Enduro GP World Championship, member of the gold medal winning U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team at the FIM International Six-Days Enduro, AMA National Enduro Women’s Elite Champion, Women’s Pro EnduroCross National Champion
- Mikayla Nielsen — NGPC Women’s Pro National Champion
- Kira Knebel — Build. Train. Race National Champion
- Korie Steede — GNCC WXC National Champion, AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Women’s Pro Champion, member of the gold medal winning U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team at the FIM International Six-Days Enduro