AMA Announces Nominees for 2025 AMA Racing Awards

Voting now open for AMA Athlete, Racer of the Year and additional competition categories

Photo Credit: Willy Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 1, 2025) — Following another remarkable year of racing across the nation, the American Motorcyclist Association has announced the nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards. These annual honors celebrate the riders, organizers and volunteers who elevate the sport through exceptional performance, dedication and leadership.

“The 2025 season delivered unforgettable moments across every discipline,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “Racers and organizers nationwide pushed the limits, broke records and continued to grow our sport in inspiring ways. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to another outstanding racing year, and congratulate our national and regional champions, as well as all nominees for the 2025 AMA Racing Awards.”

Voting is now open to AMA members for several competition categories, including the prestigious AMA Athlete of the Year awards. AMA members can cast their ballots at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2N2H5SG. Voting will remain open until Monday, Dec. 15, at midnight, and all members are encouraged to participate in selecting this year’s winners.

Award winners will be announced shortly after voting closes.

2025 AMA Racing Award Nominees

AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship

Broc Nicol — AMA Speedway National Champion

Steward Baylor Jr. — Overall AMA National Enduro Champion

Dante Oliveira — AMA National Hare and Hound Champion, National AMA NGPC Champion

Benjamin Kelley — GNCC XC1 and Overall National Champion

AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championship

Enzo Temmerman — Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner, won five of six motos in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport Classes, winning both National Championships

Bodie Paige — Winner of Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track and Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Awards, National Champion in Open Heavyweight Class at AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Quinn Wentzel — AMA Vintage Grand Champion

AMA ATV Athlete of the Year

Connor Shafer — AMA 450cc Hillclimb National Champion

Kinsey Osborn — ATV WMX National Champion

Syler Padusnak — Youth All-Star (14-17), 250 Mod (13-15) and Schoolboy Sr. (13-17) National Champion

Brycen Neal — GNCC ATV XC1 National Champion

AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year

Antal Halasz — AMA Road Race Vet/Senior Road Racer of the Year, National Champion in the Vet 40 1000 Expert Class at the AMA Road Race Grand Championship

Adam Beldyga — AMA Flat Track Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, National Champion in the Veteran (30+) and Senior (40+) Classes at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Gregory Pamart — AMA Motocross Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, Masters (50+) National Champion at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Dennis Burnett — AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Senior Vintage Grand Champion

AMA Youth Racer of the Year

Sawyer Gieck — AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year, won six out of six motos in the 85cc (10-12) Limited and 85cc (10-12) Classes at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship to claim National Championships in both classes

Jackson Joiner — AMA Youth Flat Track Racer of the Year, 85cc Modified (9-13) and 85cc Production (9-13) National Champion

Cruise Texter — National Champion in the 50cc Production Chain Drive (4-8) and 65cc Modified (7-11) at AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, MotoAmerica Mini Cup Stock 50 Champion

Raycin Kyler — 65cc (10-11) Limited National Championship, first female to win an Open Class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Kannon Zabojnik — World Champion in 65cc Class at FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, National Champion in 65cc (10-11) at AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

AMA Female Racer of the Year