AMA Announces Dates and Locations for 2026 Road to the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Participating racers to earn five points toward championship standings at AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Photo Credit: Addie Costan

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 19, 2025) — With the 50th anniversary of the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing to be held in 2026, the American Motorcyclist Association announced the addition of the AMA Holeshot Series: The Road to the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship to the lead-up of the prestigious event.



The AMA Holeshot Series: The Road to the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship will contain seven rounds across the United States and will give riders the opportunity to get a leg up on the competition ahead of the weeklong event in Du Quoin, Ill., which will run July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.



Racers who race in at least one of the AMA Holeshot Series events will gain five points per class raced which will go toward their class standing in the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship.



“There is plenty of excitement surrounding our 50th anniversary of the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, and the AMA Holeshot Series is another addition to the wide collection of activities we have planned for this special occasion,” AMA Membership Development & Activity Director Joe Bromley said. “We are grateful to the organizers for helping our efforts in holding this series, and look forward to seeing racers across the country compete for points ahead of the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship.”



The full schedule of the AMA Holeshot Series can be found below.

Southeast Round (Jan. 15-17): Cory Texter Promotions ­­— Winter Throwdown: Callahan, Florida

Cory Texter Promotions ­­— Winter Throwdown: Callahan, Florida South Central Round (April 25): Old Goats Racing: Elkmont, Alabama

Old Goats Racing: Elkmont, Alabama Northeast Round: Baer Racing ST (May 2) : Pennsylvania Eastern PA Piston Poppers TT (May 10) : Pennsylvania Square Deal Riders ST (May 16) : New York

North Central (May 16-17): Flying Dutchmen Cycle Club ST: Minnesota

Flying Dutchmen Cycle Club ST: Minnesota Central (May 23-25): Central Illinois MC; Illinois ST ( May 23) Illinois Super TT ( May 24) Illinois Classic TT ( May 25)

Central Illinois MC; Midwest (June 12-13): Lucky Thumb MC: Michigan TT (June 12) Short Track (June 13)

Lucky Thumb MC: Michigan West (June 13-14): Lodi Motorcycle Club: California

More details regarding the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship and the AMA Holeshot Series: The Road to AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.