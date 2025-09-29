AMA Announces AWRCS as AMA East Regional Hare Scrambles Championship Series in 2026

Photo Courtesy of AWRCS

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 29, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced that the American Woods Racing Championship Series (AWRCS) will serve as the AMA East Regional Hare Scrambles Championship in 2026 and beyond.

After joining the AMA racing schedule in 2025, AWRCS has been a valuable partner of the AMA’s racing efforts and has shown the necessary ability to host an AMA regional championship.

“Since joining on with the AMA, AWRCS has been an outstanding addition to our racing program this year,” AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore said. “We are so grateful for AWRCS’ efforts thus far as an AMA charter and look forward to seeing their continued growth as the AMA East Regional Hare Scrambles Championship.”

AWRCS is a prominent racing series that services racers in Pennsylvania and Ohio, with 10 rounds between the two states, and plans to expand to more states next year, in addition to a grand prix event on Oct. 18. AWRCS has had over 6,500 racers compete at its events thus far this year.

“Being selected as an AMA Regional Series is an honor for us and all racing families,” AWRCS Owner Amy Stiller said. “We are excited to share our series with more racers!”

For more information on AWRCS, visit www.awrcs.com/.

As the AMA’s off-road racing efforts continue to expand, stay engaged with the latest information at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/.