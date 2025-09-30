2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule Revealed

Supercross Triple Crowns, 250SX Class East & West Divisions, and East/West Showdown Races Announced

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

ELLENTON, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2025) — The SMX LeagueTM announced today the full 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship regular season schedule and tickets on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Supercross pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and runs through next Monday, October 6. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com. Pro Motocross tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans can also sign up for SMX Texts to receive the latest information and updates coming out of the SMX League.



The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states, from California and Arizona to Ohio and Pennsylvania. New to the schedule this season is a stop at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, for the first time in over 30 years. After a brief hiatus, stops in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium and Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium return.



As it has been for more than five decades, the outdoor component of the regular season will feature the same hallowed venues for the 55th edition of the Pro Motocross Championship. The summer campaign will once again consist of 11 races and 22 grueling motos but will begin one week later than what has been tradition, which will give the world’s best racers and the sport’s most elite teams an additional week of preparation following Supercross and a well-deserved weekend at home during the Memorial Day holiday.

The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions – Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, defending Supercross champion Cooper Webb, and defending SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence (Australia) will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be top contenders Hunter Lawrence (Australia, SMX World Championship and Pro Motocross runner-up), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Barcia each of whom are former champions, race winners, and podium finishers.



When the series shifts outdoors on May 30, defending champion Jett Lawrence will look to extend his dominance against former champions Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, and Ken Roczen. Challenging for their first Pro Motocross title are 2025 runner-up Hunter Lawrence, fourth-place finisher Justin Cooper, fifth-place finisher RJ Hampshire in his rookie campaign, as well as Jorge Prado and Aaron Plessinger.

The first of three Triple Crown events will take place at Round 4 on Saturday, January 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, followed by Rounds 9 and 14 on Saturday, March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and Saturday, April 18 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Triple Crown, three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2018.



Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Divisional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2026 will feature the return of defending Western Division Champion and 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion, Haiden Deegan and runner-up finishers on the East and West, Seth Hammaker and Julien Beaumer. Defending SMX World Champion Jo Shimoda is still seeking his first Supercross and Pro Motocross championship and will be in hot pursuit of those titles in 2026. Not to be forgotten, seasoned veterans Jordon Smith, Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.), Chance Hymas and Nate Thrasher are all in the conversation for wins and championships in either division.

The West Division 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

– Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 2 – San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 17 at Snapdragon Stadium

– San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 17 at Snapdragon Stadium Round 3 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

– Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 4 – Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 31 at NRG Stadium

– Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 31 at NRG Stadium Round 5 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Feb. 7 at State Farm Stadium

– Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Feb. 7 at State Farm Stadium Round 6 – Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Lumen Field

– Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Lumen Field Round 16 – Denver, Colo. on Saturday, May 2 at Empower Field at Mile High

The East Division 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 7 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 21 at AT&T Stadium

– Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 21 at AT&T Stadium Round 8 – Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Daytona International Speedway

– Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Daytona International Speedway Round 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium

– Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium Round 11 – Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, March 28 at Ford Field

– Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, March 28 at Ford Field Round 13 – Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 11 at Nissan Stadium

– Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 11 at Nissan Stadium Round 14 – Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, April 18 at Huntington Bank Field

– Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, April 18 at Huntington Bank Field Round 15 – Philadelphia, Penn. on Saturday, April 25 at Lincoln Financial Field

The first East/West Showdown will be held on Saturday, March 21 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. (Round 10). The second will be held on Saturday, April 4 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. (Round 12) and the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown will be Saturday, May 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Round 17).

FanFest is currently planned for all Supercross rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 11). The expansive outside footprint features unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their racing machines and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.



Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 8) in Daytona Beach, Fla., can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross – Daytona International Speedway.